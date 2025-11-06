'All you had to do was follow the damn law, Rockstar!': Workers are protesting outside Take-Two after GTA 6 dev's alleged 'brazen' union-busting
"They can get used to seeing us on their doorstep."
Though it may be used to attracting all sorts of fawning whenever it releases a GTA 6 trailer, Rockstar caused an altogether different kind of PR event last week when it fired over 30 workers who belonged to a Discord server related to labour organising. Rockstar denies the workers' attempts at unionising had anything to do with their firing, accusing them of "gross misconduct" and, a little later, of leaking company secrets.
In a statement to the press, Rockstar claimed the fired employees were "distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum" and that the firings were "in no way related to people's right to join a union or engage in union activities."
These explanations did not wash with the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB)—a trade union focused on organising precarious and under-unionised sectors of employment—which accused Rockstar of "the most brazen act of union busting the games industry has ever seen."
The IWGB says that, contrary to Rockstar's allegations of leaking company secrets, the only outsiders the employees were speaking to were union organisers.
Now, the IWGB has taken it a step further, organising a protest in front of the Take-Two (Rockstar's parent company) offices in London earlier today. In photos and videos shared online, and provided to PCG via the IWGB, a number of protestors can be seen with flags, banners, drums, megaphones, and a lot of red smoke. "Rockstar, Rockstar, you're disgusting, we charge you with union busting", declared the protestors. "All you had to do was follow the damn law, Rockstar!" read some of the placards.
Another protest, as reported on by GTABase, also took place today outside Rockstar North's offices in Edinburgh.
To mark the protest, IWGB president Alex Marshall said, "This morning’s protest saw so many people from across the games sector and beyond stand up in defiance against this disgusting attempt to crush worker unity.
"We want to assure Take Two and Rockstar that today’s action was only just the start. If they plan to dig their heels in on the most egregious union busting the sector’s ever seen, then they can get used to seeing us on their doorstep—we will not stop coming back until we get justice for these workers."
Rockstar: tries to bust unions🦹♀️ Us: Hold my controller 🎮🔥🔥 We're fighting back 💥💥 IWGB organized a protest in front of the @rockstargames.com parent company Take-Two Interactive in London today We'll make sure the credits are rolling on their corporate greed ❌️ @gameworkers.co.uk— @iwgbunion.bsky.social (@iwgbunion.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-11-06T14:24:04.021Z
