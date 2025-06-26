It's not just you—Steam is getting absolutely crushed under the Summer Sale
For some of us, it's okay, and for others, it's really not.
Most of us have been down this road before, but in case you have not, don't be too concerned if you're struggling to load pages or wring search results out of Steam right now: The Summer Sale kicked off an hour ago, and the whole thing is getting slammed.
Your mileage may vary on this depending on where you're located. Steam seems to be working pretty well for me overall in Canada, although I cannot get Steam Deck pricing to load for love or money.
California-based Morgan Park hasn't been able to load the "Under $5" section for the past half-hour, though, and in the UK Rich Stanton is struggling with art and text loading.
PC Gamer's Chicagoan Ted Litchfield, on the other hand, has been getting—and I quote—"oopsie doopsie fucky wuckies up the wazoo" since the sale began.
He's a true wordsmith, our Ted.
Bottom line, Steam getting hammered and struggling under the load of countless gamers eager to throw money at it is nothing new, but if it's new to you, don't sweat it, be patient—it's usually squared away within an hour or so.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
