It's not just you—Steam is getting absolutely crushed under the Summer Sale

Most of us have been down this road before, but in case you have not, don't be too concerned if you're struggling to load pages or wring search results out of Steam right now: The Summer Sale kicked off an hour ago, and the whole thing is getting slammed.

Your mileage may vary on this depending on where you're located. Steam seems to be working pretty well for me overall in Canada, although I cannot get Steam Deck pricing to load for love or money.

California-based Morgan Park hasn't been able to load the "Under $5" section for the past half-hour, though, and in the UK Rich Stanton is struggling with art and text loading.

PC Gamer's Chicagoan Ted Litchfield, on the other hand, has been getting—and I quote—"oopsie doopsie fucky wuckies up the wazoo" since the sale began.

(Image credit: Valve)

He's a true wordsmith, our Ted.

Bottom line, Steam getting hammered and struggling under the load of countless gamers eager to throw money at it is nothing new, but if it's new to you, don't sweat it, be patient—it's usually squared away within an hour or so.