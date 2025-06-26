The 2025 Steam Summer Sale is live
It's time to go gaming in the streets.
It's been six days since the official start of summer, and that means we've waited long enough: The 2025 Steam Summer Sale has begun!
The Steam Summer Sale is one of the big ones—the four seasonal savings extravaganzas that punctuate every year. It runs for two weeks, and features deep discounts on literally thousands of games of all types.
The Deep Discounts section is back, offering "especially great deals on some of the all-time greats," and yes, as is tradition you can earn a free Steam sticker every day for browsing your discovery queue. (You should probably be doing that anyway, it's a Steam sale, you know.)
Also in keeping with tradition, we'll have a full roundup of our favorite deals soon (it takes some time to dig through it all) but for now, here are few ideas to whet your appetite:
- Doom (the 2016 reboot) - $4/£3/€4 (80% off)
- Oblivion Remastered - $40/£40/€44 (20% off, not a huge discount but it's only been out a couple months)
- Stalker 2 - $42/£35/€42 (30% off, and it just got the big 1.5 update that includes a truly massive mod kit)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $35/£30/€35 (50% off)
- The First Berzerker: Khazan - $48/£40/€49 (20% off, it's first-ever discount on Steam)
- Hob - $4/£3/€4 (80% off, the last game ever released by Runic and a personal all-time favorite, which is why it's on this list)
- Robocop: Rogue City - $5/£4.49/€5 (90% off, I said this game looked bad when previews dropped in 2023 and that is quite possibly the wrongest I have ever been)
- Borderlands 3 - $3/£2.49/€3 (95% off, I don't even really like Borderlands but I'll buy pretty much anything that's 95% off)
The 2025 Steam Summer Sale is live now and runs until July 10.
Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.