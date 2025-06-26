Steam Summer Sale 2025: Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's been six days since the official start of summer, and that means we've waited long enough: The 2025 Steam Summer Sale has begun!

The Steam Summer Sale is one of the big ones—the four seasonal savings extravaganzas that punctuate every year. It runs for two weeks, and features deep discounts on literally thousands of games of all types.

The Deep Discounts section is back, offering "especially great deals on some of the all-time greats," and yes, as is tradition you can earn a free Steam sticker every day for browsing your discovery queue. (You should probably be doing that anyway, it's a Steam sale, you know.)

Also in keeping with tradition, we'll have a full roundup of our favorite deals soon (it takes some time to dig through it all) but for now, here are few ideas to whet your appetite:

The 2025 Steam Summer Sale is live now and runs until July 10.