Humble Bundle is closing out 2025 by bringing back some of its most popular bundles of the year, including one with every Borderlands game ever made for just $70
A new mix of game, book, and software bundles is going up for grabs every day, but they'll only be around for a very short time.
The Humble folks put out some pretty good bundles in 2025, and if you missed any of them you might get one more kick at the can before the year is over. For the next 12 days, Humble Bundle is bringing back 36 of "the hottest game, book and software bundles," but for a much more limited time than usual.
Humble Bundles are typically on offer for a couple weeks, but for the Humble Holiday event you've got just a couple days—which is fair, given that there's a lot to go through. The headliner for today is the Gear Up for Borderlands 4 bundle, originally released in July, which explains the title. For $16, you get:
- Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
- Borderlands 2
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Borderlands 3
- Tales From the Borderlands
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- Tiny Tina's Wonderland: Chaotic Great Edition
It's a whole lot of Borderlands for less than $20, and if you happen to want Borderlands 4 you can pick up the bundle with that included for $70. That's a pretty high price for a Humble Bundle, but it effectively means you're paying regular price for Borderlands 4 and getting every other game in the series for free. If you currently have none of the Borderlands games, and suddenly find yourself wanting all of the Borderlands games, that's a pretty sweet deal.
Today's non-game bundles include the Sex, Love, and Everything In Between book bundle, and the Deluxe Dev Dream Mega Bundle of more than 4,000 Unreal Engine assets. All three are available for just over two days, so you've got until December 10 to make your move.
"But wait!" the man said, because yes, there is more. The Sniper Elite Classics collection, along with the Linux: From Beginner to Professional book collection and the Learn to Make Games in Godot 4 software bundle, are still available until December 9, and the Team 17 Chains of Command, Star Trek Comic Megabundle, and Super Game Asset Bundle for Godot, Unreal, and Unity are up for a few more hours—until 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on December 8, by my calculations, so you'd best hustle if you want any of those.
New bundles will be added every day, as I said, but you'll have to check in each day to see what's been brought back from the void for a last-chance deal. Personally, I've got my fingers crossed that the incredibly crusty D&D bundle makes it back: I already have all the games in it, but it'll be a good opportunity for me to tell all of you to buy it, too. (If you're cool, anyway.)
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
