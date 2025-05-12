REPO devs are making that new Overcharge mechanic kick in later on—alongside other difficulty scaling

The devs behind co-op horror game REPO have laid out a decision they've made after player feedback from their latest open beta update: they're going to make the Overcharge mechanic that penalizes players grabbing onto monsters something that only kicks in after 10 levels of play.

That'll tie it into their escalating scheme of difficulty to come in the future—every 10 levels something new will show up to get in your way.

"Huge thanks for testing and letting us know your bugs and feedback—helps us out a lot!," said the semiwork devs in their statement about the change.

If you're curious, here's how to access the open beta build for REPO.

The open beta of the update includes some neat new stuff like a new map and the overcharge mechanic, but really focuses on a server region picker and various other quality of life upgrades around hosting, joining, and playing REPO.

There's also a bucket for that nasty little duck. You can put the duck under a bucket. Good.

You can find REPO on Steam where it's $10.