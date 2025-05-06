How to access the open beta for the new REPO update

REPO has been advertising its first content update for a while now, and plenty of Q&A videos have shared what exactly we can expect to see from it. But, one piece of information that hasn't been shared is the release date. Fortunately, the new REPO update is now available for beta test, and there's no need to register your interest or sign up in order to get access to it.

The open beta is available to everyone, but Semiwork has noted in the announcement for the open beta that the update still has some parts missing and potentially some bugs, so be warned. There's currently no date for when the beta test will come to a close either. Here's what you need to do if you want to test the new update for yourself.

To access the beta, find REPO in your Steam library and right-click it. Go to "properties" and toggle to the "betas" menu. In the right-hand corner, you can change your game version from "none" to "beta - beta branch", which will change your game to feature everything that will be included in the new update.

Changing your version will roll out a quick update for your game before you can jump in and play. But, you'll immediately be able to use features like random matchmaking to play with a group outside of your own pals. An entire new level is also available to explore, alongside some changes to the existing enemies within the game.

If you do encounter any bugs, or if you have any feedback, Semiwork is encouraging players to share any comments via the official REPO Discord server. There are several dedicated beta test channels within the server which can help you find a group to play with within the beta test, generally discuss the new additions, or two forums to share bugs and feedback in.