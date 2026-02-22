Total Chaos, the survival horror based on one of Doom's best mods, is getting a New Game+ mode featuring an Alien: Isolation-style persistent enemy: 'It does not patrol. It does not follow rules. It adapts'

Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
When I played Total Chaos at the end of the last year, my main takeaway was, 'This is scary, but could be scarier'. There are some fear inducing moments in Trigger Happy Interactive's remake of the Doom total conversion of the same name—particularly a bowel-quaking mid-game section involving a library. But compared to the dynamic terrors of Alien: Isolation and Amnesia: The Bunker, it didn't quite reach the same heights.
But Trigger Happy Interactive has taken a leaf from the rulebooks of those two terrifying games. The next update for the survival horror game will introduce a New Game+mode that aims to radically shake up the experience for veteran players.
From March 2 onward, players who return to Total Chaos for a second helping will find things are very different in its crumbling island town of Fort Oasis. New Game+ adds a persistent, dynamic enemy in the style of Alien: Isolation named the Hunter. "It does not patrol. It does not follow rules. It adapts," Trigger Happy explains in a Steam post. "Once it finds you, there is no way to stop it."
It seems this persistent-hunting mode will land on the extreme end of such mechanics, with Trigger Happy emphasising that "there are no safe zones. No scripted encounters. No comfort." Typically, Total Chaos' enemies leave you alone in areas that contain a record player, which acts as a save point much like Resident Evil's typewriters. But Trigger Happy's statement strongly implies the Hunter won't wait for you to step away before attacking you.
This isn't the only change New Game+ will bring. Trigger Happy says that the first seven chapters of the game have been "transformed into far more hostile gauntlets." Not only does this mean scarcer resources and more aggressive enemies, the levels themselves have been tweaked so that "routes are less predictable". Total Chaos' mazey maps weren't exactly straightforward in the base version, so I'd expect New Game+ to offer a stern navigational challenge.
While the first seven chapters are merely adjusted, Trigger Happy says that the final chapter is "completely new" in New Game+, and will lead to a different ending. "Reckoning reveals more about Fort Oasis, the forces that consumed it, and the true meaning behind your journey."
It sounds like an ambitious rework of the initial experience, akin to what Konami did in Silent Hill f. In any case, there's definitely room to up the challenge in Total Chaos. The base version tends to be overgenerous with its resources, so a run that makes you think harder about conserving weapons and equipment would certainly enhance the tension.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.