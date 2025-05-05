The first big REPO update is available to test

TRY OUT THE UPCOMING UPDATE! - YouTube Watch On

REPO's much-anticipated update is coming... soon... but it's also coming right now because, since everyone's very excited about it, the developers at Semiwork have decided to run it as an open beta.

That means you can do the normal thing with your Steam account, right click on that game's name, go to properties, betas—all the usual jazz. Once that's done you can check out some of the new features of the 0.1.2.21_beta build, like a whole new level and, also, random matchmaking.

That also includes new items, like a pulse pistol, and a bucket to put over that horrifying duck so that nobody accidentally touches the duck. Please do not touch the duck. If my friend touches the duck one more time I am considering using the brand new beta kick feature to get rid of him.

Here are the highlights, the new stuff, of the update:

A whole new level, The Avant-Garde!

Server List and Random Matchmaking!

Region Picker - Select the server region you want to play on, or stick with automatic selection just like before!

Overcharge – Grabbing an enemy now builds Overcharge. When the meter is full you get blasted back! Stronger enemies generate more Overcharge. If multiple players grab the same enemy, the Overcharge is shared between them.

Kick - You can now kick players from a lobby or during a level, they will not be able to rejoin after being kicked out.

Lobby Passwords - Private lobbies are now password protected! For security!

New item - Pulse Pistol!

New item - Boltzap!

New item - Prodzap!

New item - Duck Bucket!

New battery UI - Every stock on the battery now represents one use.

Extraction Points now feature a new warning graphic during the countdown, highlighting what valuables are at risk of being destroyed!

You can find the rest of the update notes on REPO's Discord server, which is where you can leave beta feedback and bug reports.

REPO is arguably this year's most surprising viral hit so far, an entry in an established genre with big players that's gotten big enough that it probably saved developer Semiwork.

In somewhat related news, Semiwork has also said that REPO will never be free-to-play because they don't want to add microtransactions.

"There are no plans to make the game free-to-play, as we don't want to add microtransactions or have cosmetics that you buy with real money," Semiwork said in a YouTube Q&A. But it didn't rule out "things like cosmetics you will get for free by just simply playing the game, after buying the game initially of course."

You can find REPO on Steam.