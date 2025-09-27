Konami accidentally handed out goodies from Silent Hill f's $80 digital deluxe edition to $70 normies on Steam, but will snatch them back shortly

If you're diving into Silent Hill f on PC this weekend, you might notice you have some extra digital goodies you didn't pay for. As reported by GamesRadar, some players on the Steam version of the game were accidentally given access to special content that was supposed to be exclusive to pre-order and deluxe editions, which included additional outfits, an item pack, a digital art book, and a digital soundtrack.

Some of this content was made available to players who only purchased the regular standard version of Silent Hill f. While it's unclear how much of the exclusive content leaked to standard edition players, several people on the Silent Hill subreddit reported getting access to exclusive outfits, but not the soundtrack or other bonuses.

Before you get too excited about free in-game items, it doesn't look like Konami will let the mix-up slide. A post on the official Silent Hill X (formerly Twitter) account addressed the situation on Friday, stating, "We’re investigating an issue on the Steam version of Silent Hill f where bonus and pre-order content not included in the purchased edition is temporarily accessible. A patch is scheduled to be released soon. Thank you for your continued support."

So, it sounds like Konami isn't going to let standard edition players keep any exclusive content they were accidentally gifted. That's a bummer, but it's hardly surprising. However you feel about the state of digital deluxe editions (we're not fans), a free skins jubilee would undermine the economics of the endeavor.

If Konami allowed players to keep those items, it would effectively mean people who paid extra for pre-order and deluxe editions of Silent Hill f wasted their money, and Konami definitely isn't going to start handing out refunds for those players. So, if you got a free surprise outfit for Hinako, enjoy it while it lasts.