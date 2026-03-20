Crimson Desert deluxe and pre-order special items are inaccessible for some, but Pearl Abyss is working on a fix

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If you want some fancy, exclusive cosmetics, you'll need to wait a bit longer.

Kliff cuddling an orange cat.
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Crimson Desert launched today and has so far reached a peak of 239,045 concurrent players on Steam, which is pretty respectable for a game no one seemed to care much about two months ago. The launch hasn't been without its problems though, and chief among these is a bug preventing players from claiming their pre-order and deluxe pack bonuses.

Players have reported that accessing the in-game supply box where the pre-order and deluxe spoils are meant to be stored is showing nothing. If that's you, rest assured that Pearl Abyss is on the case.

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Crimson Desert charactersCrimson Desert respecHow to steal in Crimson DesertHow to get pets in Crimson DesertHow to tame horses in Crimson DesertHow to fast travel in Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert characters: Unlock each
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to get pets in Crimson Desert: Furry friends
How to tame horses in Crimson Desert: Mount up
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Going places

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Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

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