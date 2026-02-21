High flying FPS Ultrakill will finally reach the 8th layer of Hell next week: 'Skip school. Call out sick from work. It's finally happening. And we're not lying'
Honest advertising for Fraud.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
New Blood has revealed that Ultrakill's next major addition, Hell's eighth layer of Fraud, will be added to the early access FPS next week. Fraud was initially set to release at the end of 2025, but suffered a minor last minute delay.
We don't know the exact day the update will drop, but New Blood advises fans to "Skip school. Call out sick from work," because "It's finally happening. And we're not lying."
One of the coolest things about Ultrakill is that each layer of Hell pretty much has its own art style: Lust is a dreamy metropolis, Gluttony is a Jabu Jabu's Belly-style situation, Greed is a freaky golden desert filled with the monuments of humanity, it's rad as hell.
Fraud looks like a real heater, with the unifying theme seeming to be illusion, funhouse tricks, and the sort of physics-defying spaces you can only explore in a videogame.
New Blood's early access projects—Gloomwood, Fallen Aces, and Ultrakill—continue to simmer like a fine gumbo. The long waits will be well-worth it in the end, I think: All three have been surprising me with their scale and ambition.
Each new update unveils new layers (figuratively, in addition to Ultrakill's literal layers of hell) of depth and complexity that genuinely excite me. Gloomwood's monster transformation serum system is a great example. The feeling kinda reminds me of that point we all reached in Elden Ring in 2022 where it was like "Oh, the map keeps going? What is this game?"
Ultrakill seems the closest to a full 1.0 release, with just one more layer to go after Fraud: Treachery. On the smaller side, New Blood is also set to launch a grid-based, Grimrock-style spinoff of Dusk sometime this year, Dungeons of Dusk. Ultrakill is already a great value at $25, but you should wait to buy it if you haven't already: Fraud's launch will coincide with New Blood's customary anniversary sale from February 23 through March 2.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.