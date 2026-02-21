High flying FPS Ultrakill will finally reach the 8th layer of Hell next week: 'Skip school. Call out sick from work. It's finally happening. And we're not lying'

Honest advertising for Fraud.

Unnerving floating heads in hazy yellow convenience store.
(Image credit: New Blood)

New Blood has revealed that Ultrakill's next major addition, Hell's eighth layer of Fraud, will be added to the early access FPS next week. Fraud was initially set to release at the end of 2025, but suffered a minor last minute delay.

We don't know the exact day the update will drop, but New Blood advises fans to "Skip school. Call out sick from work," because "It's finally happening. And we're not lying."

New Blood's early access projects⁠—Gloomwood, Fallen Aces, and Ultrakill⁠—continue to simmer like a fine gumbo. The long waits will be well-worth it in the end, I think: All three have been surprising me with their scale and ambition.

Each new update unveils new layers (figuratively, in addition to Ultrakill's literal layers of hell) of depth and complexity that genuinely excite me⁠. Gloomwood's monster transformation serum system is a great example. The feeling kinda reminds me of that point we all reached in Elden Ring in 2022 where it was like "Oh, the map keeps going? What is this game?"

Ultrakill seems the closest to a full 1.0 release, with just one more layer to go after Fraud: Treachery. On the smaller side, New Blood is also set to launch a grid-based, Grimrock-style spinoff of Dusk sometime this year, Dungeons of Dusk. Ultrakill is already a great value at $25, but you should wait to buy it if you haven't already: Fraud's launch will coincide with New Blood's customary anniversary sale from February 23 through March 2.

Ted Litchfield
Associate Editor

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.

