Fantatical's Capcom sale offers up two Resident Evil games you need to play before Requiem releases for just $12
I'd take that deal, damn good deal.
Resident Evil Requiem's director, Koshi Nakanishi, has made it abundantly clear that the two games which most closely relate to his latest work are Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 7, both of which you can buy right now at a sizeable discount via the Fanatical Capcom All-Stars Bundle.
Requiem is a new continuation of the mainline story, meaning you don't need any prior knowledge of Resi to make sense of the unfolding narrative. With a new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, who will explore places of interest in the Resi universe, including a destroyed Raccoon City. But some prior knowledge will help sniff out easter eggs and get a good grasp of how the story will likely unfold.
To this end, two Resi games will be the most helpful to play. Resident Evil 7 is the first that comes to mind, as this was also directed by Nakanishi and follows a similar structure of introducing a new protagonist who is unfamiliar with combat to the world of Resident Evil.
Then there's Resident Evil 2. Nakanishi has explained how Requiem will fall closer to RE2 as opposed to Resident Evil 4. RE4 is considered to fall on the more action-focused side of the series, while RE2 is thought of as more horror-oriented. Meaning we can expect Requiem to be scary. And a good way of knowing how scary it will be is to simply play RE2 and figure out if it's a level of horror you can stomach.
There are 23 Capcom games in total that you can pick from in the Fanatical bundle, including classics like Resident Evil 2, a Resident Evil 4 and 5 double pack, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7. Alongside these are other brilliant Capcom games like Ace Attorney, Okami, Onimusha, and Devil May Cry 4.
Buying two games will reduce the price to $6.50/£6.50 per item, three will reduce it to $6.33/£6.33 per item, and four or more will get the games down to $6.25/£6.25 per item, which is the best value for the games.
But just because it's cheaper doesn't mean you have to buy more. Only get the ones you really want, as any discount is still a great price, especially for these classic Resident Evil games. So if you want to brush up on your Resi lore before Requiem, you have two weeks to pick out your games of choice and capitalise on the deal.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.