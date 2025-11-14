Resident Evil Village harkened back to Resident Evil 4, but what about Resident Evil Requiem? 'Resident Evil 2', says producer

Resident Evil Requiem is the first entry in the series to be set in Raccoon City since Resident Evil 3, though Resident Evil 6 dipped its toes in the setting. As a result, Requiem is already looking very different to its two immediate predecessors: instead of seedy backwaters and toothless hicks, the footage we've seen thus far takes place in the claustrophobic environs of faceless high rises and labyrinthine halls. In that sense, it's quite reminiscent of Resident Evil 2.

During a chat with Requiem producer Masato Kumazawa, I noted the shared DNA in Resident Evil 4 and Village, and asked if Requiem might have a similar relationship with any older entry in the series. He confirmed my theory with no hesitation: "I believe in that regard, it's very close to Resident Evil 2," he said.

