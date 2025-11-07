Palworld community manager points to a new problem with GTA 6's delay: 'Expect to see many games swerve to avoid the 2027 awards season'
It's about to get messy.
If you feel like we've been here before, then well done for being perceptive because we have. Rockstar announced yesterday that GTA 6 was getting delayed again, and is now scheduled for November 19, which seems like an eternity away.
As you can imagine, GTA 6 fans have been reacting really normally to this news. No, I'm serious, after the last delay, it seems like everyone went through all the stages of grief and has reached acceptance, or near enough: "Nothing wrong with delaying a game. Nothing at all. But why keep giving dates with so much confidence when they know it needs more time to polish?"
But among fans trying to rationalise another delay, there are others within the gaming industry sharing support, thinly-veiled threats, and even some theories about the breaking GTA 6 news.
"Interestingly, just a little industry knowledge for all you gamers, a Nov 19 launch puts them outside the nomination window for most game awards in 2026," Palworld's communications director, Bucky, says in a social media post. "Intentional or…? Either way, expect to see many games (especially AAA ones) swerve to avoid the 2027 awards season."
Interestingly, just a little industry knowledge for all you gamers, a Nov 19 launch puts them outside the nomination window for most games awards in 2026. Intentional or…?🤔Either way, expect to see many games (especially AAA ones) swerve to avoid the 2027 awards season. https://t.co/yODSv0GgeLNovember 6, 2025
I'm not convinced that the delay has anything to do with falling outside the 2026 game awards schedule, although I wouldn't want to go up against Mewgenics in a fight. But the fact that GTA 6 will now likely fall into the 2027 awards window will likely cause more damage than good.
It was already clear that everyone wanted to keep clear of GTA 6's launch, well, all except for Devolver, but go off I guess. But GTA 6 won't just have a monopoly on people's time and wallets, but also the awards season. It's going to be like Baldur's Gate 3 all over again, god help our souls.
The fact that it'll likely be very hard for any other game to top GTA 6 during awards may well have factored into launch plans. So yeah, this delay has just widened the net of other games getting messed up by GTA 6, and it'll likely happen all over again when Rockstar finally gets around to releasing GTA 6 on PC, whenever that will be.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
GTA 6: Everything we know
GTA 6 map: Cruisin' Leonida
GTA 6 cars: The lineup
GTA 5 mods: Revved up
GTA 5 cheats: Phone it in
San Andreas cheats: All the codes
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.