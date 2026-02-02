Will Take-Two announce another Grand Theft Auto 6 delay tomorrow?

News
By published

The company's first quarterly report of the calendar year drops on February 3, and some GTA fans are getting a little antsy.

Protagonists Jason and Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6.
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 has been delayed twice already, and 2026 kicked off with speculation that yet another delay was imminent. That, as PC Gamer's Tyler Wilde explained, arose from a misinterpretation of a comment made by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, but even so some fans are clearly on edge.

One redditor in this thread, for instance, says "the fact that they haven't released any BAD news yet is already good news," leading another to counter that "to me it seems like the lack of communications is bad."

Some redditors think that if the delay axe is going to fall, it will be later—specifically, the next T2 quarterly report. (Image credit: Dry-Faullt-555, Gta6MePleaseBrigade, AndyC_88 (Reddit))

For myself, I wouldn't bet on another delay but I won't be terribly surprised if it happens. Take-Two could let GTA 6 slip into early 2027 and still have it release in the company's fiscal year, minimizing its disruption on the company's finances.

Pushing it back a few months would also mean missing out on the 2026 holiday quarter, but does Grand Theft Auto 6 need the holiday quarter? Or is it more accurate to say the holiday quarter needs Grand Theft Auto 6?

On the PC gaming side of things, it's all academic anyway: A PC version still hasn't been confirmed, and even if Take-Two gives us the thumbs-up tomorrow, it's a sure thing that it won't be out until sometime in 2027—and maybe even later.

Whatever happens, I think this guy has the right idea.

Comment from r/GTA6

We'll have our eyes open for Take-Two's Q3 financials tomorrow—they usually drop around 1 pm PT/4 pm ET—and we'll let you know how it goes.

GTA 6GTA 6 map:GTA 6 carsGTA 5 modsGTA 5 cheatsSan Andreas cheats

GTA 6: Everything we know
GTA 6 map: Cruisin' Leonida
GTA 6 cars: The lineup
GTA 5 mods: Revved up
GTA 5 cheats: Phone it in
San Andreas cheats: All the codes

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.