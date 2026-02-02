Will Take-Two announce another Grand Theft Auto 6 delay tomorrow?

GTA 6 has been delayed twice already, and 2026 kicked off with speculation that yet another delay was imminent. That, as PC Gamer's Tyler Wilde explained, arose from a misinterpretation of a comment made by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, but even so some fans are clearly on edge.

One redditor in this thread, for instance, says "the fact that they haven't released any BAD news yet is already good news," leading another to counter that "to me it seems like the lack of communications is bad."

There have also been reports that while the digital release of GTA 6 will go ahead as planned, physical editions will be held back until sometime in 2027 to prevent leaks caused by retailers selling the game ahead of its scheduled release. That theory is at least grounded in the reality of game releases: Even when no harm is intended, it is really easy for stock in the back to end up on the sales floor (all it takes is one guy who didn't read the memo, and trust me, I speak from experience), and at that point the floodgates are open.

A lot of the nervous hand-wringing is driven by Take-Two's tight-lipped approach to Grand Theft Auto 6 (and everything, really): We've had two trailers, a broad rundown of the setting and cast on the Rockstar website, and not much else. Some GTA doomsayers view the lack of specifics as a sign that said specifics are still being nailed down; I don't think that's terribly likely, but the fans want something and so far they're not getting it.

Some redditors think that if the delay axe is going to fall, it will be later—specifically, the next T2 quarterly report. (Image credit: Dry-Faullt-555, Gta6MePleaseBrigade, AndyC_88 (Reddit))

For myself, I wouldn't bet on another delay but I won't be terribly surprised if it happens. Take-Two could let GTA 6 slip into early 2027 and still have it release in the company's fiscal year, minimizing its disruption on the company's finances.

Pushing it back a few months would also mean missing out on the 2026 holiday quarter, but does Grand Theft Auto 6 need the holiday quarter? Or is it more accurate to say the holiday quarter needs Grand Theft Auto 6?

On the PC gaming side of things, it's all academic anyway: A PC version still hasn't been confirmed, and even if Take-Two gives us the thumbs-up tomorrow, it's a sure thing that it won't be out until sometime in 2027—and maybe even later.

Whatever happens, I think this guy has the right idea.

We'll have our eyes open for Take-Two's Q3 financials tomorrow—they usually drop around 1 pm PT/4 pm ET—and we'll let you know how it goes.