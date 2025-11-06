Well, PC gamers, time to make peace with the fact that we probably won't be playing GTA 6 until, like, 2028 unless we cave in and buy the console version

Another Grand Theft Auto 6 delay likely pushes its yet-unannounced PC version even further into the future.

Grand Theft Auto 6, once meant to be available on gaming consoles, well, now, has been pushed further down the road from its already delayed target of May to November 2026. Take-Two announced the news in its earnings call on Thursday, but what it didn't announce—and hasn't even hinted at, since confirming the game was in development back in 2022—is when or even if GTA 6 will be released on PC.

We have little reason to doubt the game will come to PC eventually. Based on GTA Online's enduring popularity on Steam, where I'm pretty sure it's maintained a position on Steam's top 100 most-played games chart every single day for the last 10 years, it's a foregone conclusion. That's an extra couple billy in Take-Two's pocket at least.

