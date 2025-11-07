Despite another big delay, Devolver is still hell-bent on releasing a game on the same day as Grand Theft Auto 6: 'you can't escape us'
The mysterious project, which may or may not actually exist, will now release in November next year.
GTA 6 delay news usually follows the same beats. The initial reaction is annoyance, and from some quarters, even dismay. Then comes the wave of contemplation regarding what the delay could mean for the industry as a whole (usually bad stuff). In our case, there's always a moment taken to mourn that every GTA 6 delay pushes its still-unconfirmed PC release date out even further. Then, usually towards the end—but sometimes right in the middle—Devolver Digital pipes up with its own delay.
Since the announcement of GTA 6's initial release date, Devolver—the publisher of Cult of the Lamb, Baby Steps, and Ball x Pit—has been threatening to release a game on the same day as GTA 6. With every new delay, Devolver delays too. "You can't escape us," the publisher reiterated today, just as it did back in May.
You can’t escape us. November 19, 2026 it is then. https://t.co/EMLwGWb1yYNovember 6, 2025
It's a pretty good bit. The company hasn't said anything about the game itself nor who's making it, but whatever it is, I'm sure barely anyone will notice (except sickos like me who have been barracking for Baby Steps to win PC Gamer's 2025 GOTY award).
Aside from being really funny, there's a quixotic stubbornness to the approach that comes as a relief. GTA 6 is going to completely reconfigure the industry's 2026 holiday bracket, much to the chagrin of publishers and developers working on basically any other game.
Devolver co-founder Nigel Lowrie acknowledged the open world elephant in the room in September. "It's just bigger than anything else both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands." In other words: the perfect time to release a new indie game.
