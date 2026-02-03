Grand Theft Auto 6 'launch marketing' will begin this summer as the November release date remains on track
For consoles, at least. For PC? Well, no.
I thought perhaps Grand Theft Auto 6 might be delayed in today's Take-Two Interactive financial report (and I was not alone on that), but it did not happen: The game remains on track for release on consoles on November 19, and Take-Two said in today's announcement that proper marketing for the game will begin this summer.
Grand Theft Auto 6 was made official in 2022, and it's been slim pickings in the years since: Two promotional trailers, a superficial infodump on the cast and setting, and not much else. By all appearances GTA 6 looks very much like a Grand Theft Auto game (and what else would you expect?) but even knowing what's coming in the broad strokes, the fans want details.
Well, they're coming. "Our execution throughout fiscal 2026 has been extraordinary and we are highly confident as we approach fiscal 2027—which promises to be groundbreaking for Take-Two and the entire entertainment industry—led by the November 19th release of Grand Theft Auto 6 with Rockstar’s launch marketing set to begin this summer," Take-Two said in today's press blast.
Generally speaking, you don't kick off advertising campaigns (or even commit to kicking them off) unless you're pretty sure the associated product is going to be ready to go: That's a mistake CD Projekt made with Cyberpunk 2077, and once it's eager to avoid repeating.
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick sounds pretty hot about the whole thing, too, as he announced the company is raising its financial outlook for the year: "With ongoing momentum across many of our businesses, and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19th, we continue to project record levels of net bookings in fiscal 2027, which we believe will establish a new financial baseline for our business, set us on a path to enhanced profitability, and provide further balance sheet strength and flexibility."
So that sounds pretty cool, if you're a Take-Two shareholder at least. Alas, all of this remains academic for those of us on the PC gaming front: A PC version of Grand Theft Auto 6 remains unannounced.
