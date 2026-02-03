Grand Theft Auto 6 'launch marketing' will begin this summer as the November release date remains on track

News
By published

For consoles, at least. For PC? Well, no.

DreQuan Priest in Grand Theft Auto 6
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

I thought perhaps Grand Theft Auto 6 might be delayed in today's Take-Two Interactive financial report (and I was not alone on that), but it did not happen: The game remains on track for release on consoles on November 19, and Take-Two said in today's announcement that proper marketing for the game will begin this summer.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was made official in 2022, and it's been slim pickings in the years since: Two promotional trailers, a superficial infodump on the cast and setting, and not much else. By all appearances GTA 6 looks very much like a Grand Theft Auto game (and what else would you expect?) but even knowing what's coming in the broad strokes, the fans want details.

Well, they're coming. "Our execution throughout fiscal 2026 has been extraordinary and we are highly confident as we approach fiscal 2027—which promises to be groundbreaking for Take-Two and the entire entertainment industry—led by the November 19th release of Grand Theft Auto 6 with Rockstar’s launch marketing set to begin this summer," Take-Two said in today's press blast.

GTA 6GTA 6 map:GTA 6 carsGTA 5 modsGTA 5 cheatsSan Andreas cheats

GTA 6: Everything we know
GTA 6 map: Cruisin' Leonida
GTA 6 cars: The lineup
GTA 5 mods: Revved up
GTA 5 cheats: Phone it in
San Andreas cheats: All the codes

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.