FTC issues $126 million in Fortnite refunds, gives eligible players an extra 2 weeks to apply for their money back

The US Federal Trade Commission has issued a new wave of refunds totalling $126 million to Fortnite players who were charged for unintentional purposes, and reopened the claims process to allow people who missed it the first time around another chance to get their money back.

The refunds stem from a 2022 settlement between the FTC and Epic Games, which saw Epic agreed to pay a total of $520 million in penalties over allegations that it violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and used "dark patterns" to trick Fortnite players into making unwanted purchases. $275 million of that amount was a penalty for violating COPPA, while the remaining $245 million was earmarked for refunds to consumers who made those unwanted purchases.

The first wave of refunds went out in December 2024, to the tune of $72 million issued over more than 629,000 payments. This second round is even bigger: More than $126 million in total, in 969,173 payments being sent out over June 25 and 26. And the FTC does not dick around with V-Bucks or account credits: The refunds will be issued as either cheques or PayPal payments.

If you've already filed for your refund, there's seemingly nothing more to do than be patient and wait for the money to show up when it's your turn: A number of redditors say they received their refunds today, seemingly without advance notice.

You now have until July 9, 2025, to submit one at www.ftc.gov/fortnite.

More importantly, though, if you missed out on the refund filing deadline the first time around, the FTC has reopened the process: You now have until July 9 to put in your claim at www.ftc.gov/fortnite. Sorry, but you have to be a citizen of the US to be eligible, and at least 18 years of age, although if you're younger you can have a parent or guardian fill out the paperwork for you.