Fortnite's V-Bucks are about to get more expensive because 'the cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot'
Epic says running a game like Fortnite costs a lot of money, and somebody's gotta cover it.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Fortnite: It's pretty popular. And it makes a lot of money, sure, but it costs a lot of money too: Server infrastructure alone probably costs, well, a lot, and Epic is also kicking out money to Fortnite content creators—a lot of money, in some cases. It adds up! All of which is to say that V-Bucks, Fortnite's virtual currency, are about to get more expensive.
"The cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot and we’re raising prices to help pay the bills," Epic said by way of minimalist explanation. What's really happening, though, is shrinkflation, an execrable economics term that describes price increases imposed by reducing the size or quantity of the product in question.
There are detailed explanations and theories you can read about shrinkflation if you're into that sort of thing, but essentially it's a way of camouflaging price hikes because the price doesn't actually go up, so people are less likely to notice and get mad about it.Article continues below
Anyway, here's how V-Bucks are changing as of March 19:
Nobody likes this sort of thing, but the good news is that Epic is also ramping down the prices of its various passes. The Battle Pass and OG Pass, which previously cost 1,000 V-Bucks, will cost 800 V-Bucks following the update, while the Music Pass and Lego Pass will drop from 1,400 V-Bucks to 1,200. So on that front, at least, things will remain relatively stable.
The Battle Bundle (the Battle Pass with the first 25 levels already unlocked) is also going down, from 2,800 to 2,600 V-Bucks, and Battle Pass owners will still be able to earn enough V-Bucks by completing it to cover the cost of the next one—it'll just be 800 V-Bucks, instead of 1,000.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.