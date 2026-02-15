Unreal Tournament 2004 is now available for free thanks to its fan community, and they've even updated the game for modern PCs: 'This is the first public patch for Unreal Tournament 2004 in over 20 years'

Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Epic Games may have since left the BSP-carved valleys of Unreal in favour of the cartoonish hills of Fortnite, but at least it hasn't locked the series that put the company on the map deep in a digital vault somewhere. In the last few years, it has given permission for the Internet Archive to assume hosting duties for its older shooters, which is why you can download both Unreal Gold and the original Unreal Tournament from archive.org.
Now, the latest of these rehabilitated shooters has been released into the wild, bounding across the fields in search of flags to capture. Yep, Unreal Tournament 2004 is available to download for free, with Epic's approval.
This was made possible by OldUnreal, a long-running community support project dedicated to keeping Epic's early shooters alive. The plans for reviving UT 2004 were announced at the end of last year, detailing a simultaneous game release and a community patch.
Grabbing the game for yourself is slightly more complicated than usual. Like Unreal Gold and OG UT, the original disc image for UT 2004 is hosted on the Internet Archive, as OldUnreal is not allowed to host the game outright. But it is allowed to host an installer that will download the game from said archive, which you can access here.
Once you've downloaded the installer and retrieved the full game, you then need to mosey on over to GitHub to pick up the OldUnreal community patch for UT 2004. This spruces the game up for modern operating systems, including Windows, Linux and Mac OS.
"Please note that this is the first public patch for Unreal Tournament 2004 in over 20 years," writes UT project manager and computer science professor Stijn-volckaert. "We have implemented numerous fixes and improvements, written a new SDL backend for Linux and macOS, and even a new renderer. We have also migrated the entire codebase to modern build systems. Some new bugs may have slipped in!"
If you've never played Unreal Tournament 2004 and are wondering whether you should, the answer is yes, as soon as possible. It's generally regarded as the high-point of the series, certainly on a par with the 1999 original. UT 2004 combines the visual upgrades from UT 2003 with a much wider array of game modes.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Crucially, UT 2004 introduced the vehicle-based Onslaught modes, and brought back UT's innovative, objective-based Assault mode missing from UT 2003. One of those Assault maps, AS-Mothership, takes the action into space, with you duking it out with the opposing team in fighter craft before the attacking team boards the titular mothership in an attempt to blow up the core. It's rad.
Whether you'll be able to find a game for a multiplayer shooter that's been out of action for years is another matter. But I should imagine this new release will coax a few players back online. Even if it doesn't, UT-2004's bot AI is pretty robust from what I recall. Either way, Stijn-volckaert says the community patch "works in online games except on servers with AntiTCC".
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.