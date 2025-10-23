The secret hero of Battlefield 6's next update is a jeep that doesn't suck
The Traverser Mark 2 is a godsend for transport drivers fed up with the basic jeep.
One of the great injustices of Battlefield 6 is that the basic transport jeep is a useless piece of garbage. With four seats, one turret gunner, and absolutely zero protection from bullets or mines, taking a ride in Battlefield 6's sole transport car is like announcing to the entire server that five free kills are vroomin' their way soon.
In well over 60 hours of Battlefield 6, I've had just a handful of excursions in the The Light Ground Transport (or LGT) that didn't leave me riddled with bullets or suddenly exploded. It is so bad at its one job—safely transporting—that it's not unusual to watch your team ignore a fleet of free jeeps and choose to hoof it across the map instead.
The LGT is a failure. The Traverser Mark 2, a new armored transport truck arriving in Battlefield 6 Season 1, is its redemption. I took the Traverser for a handful of test drives during a preview session on the upcoming maps Eastwood and Blackwell Fields, and much like the maps themselves, I came away unable to imagine Battlefield 6 without it.
The Traverser is the LGT's bigger, stronger, and meaner sibling. It seats just four total, so one less than the LGT, but it's also packing three times the firepower and armor. It's classified as a transport, but driving the hulky thing around, you realize it has more in common with a tank.
The Traverser blueprint is such:
- Driver seat
- Top machinegun nest: Remote-controlled, so your body is protected
- Left window gunner: Another gunner seat that can only look left, protected
- Right window gunner: And yet another gunner that looks right, protected
And those machineguns rip. The 360-degree top gun is equivalent to the guns found atop the IFV and main battle tanks, so you don't want to chance crossing the street when it's locked in on your location.
Those side gunners are a godsend too, not just because they give idle passengers something to do, but because the number one cause of premature vehicle demise is a sneaky engineer exploiting a driver's limited field of view. The Traverser has no blind spots.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
It does have armor. It's not tank beefy, but as you can see in the clip below, it can withstand RPGs and a strafing run from an attack chopper without much concern. As if DICE believed the Traverser was missing a cherry on top, it also has a self-repair ability by default. This is Battlefield 6's first proper APC (armored personnel carrier), and I love it.
Now, an important question: How will DICE handle the rollout of the Traverser? Surely it'll be featured on the two new maps, but will it also go back and add the APC to maps floundering in paper jeep hell? I hope to see it everywhere, but perhaps deployed sparingly. I think many will underestimate how much its presence will shake up a map's dynamic: transports that are actually good mean teams will instantly become capable of craftier flanks.
We'll know sooner than later: The Traverser arrives in the first wave of Battlefield 6 Season 1 kicking off on October 28.
Battlefield 6 review: Our verdict
Best Battlefield 6 guns: How to unlock them all
Battlefield 6 dog tag locations: All collectibles
Battlefield 6 campaign missions: How long to beat
Battlefield 6 M4A1 loadout: Set for life
Battlefield 6 PW7A2 loadout: The best SMG
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.