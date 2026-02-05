As a tank main, it's always a good day when we get a new frontliner in Overwatch, and Domina is certainly a great addition to the roster. With a large shield, plenty of zone-controlling capabilities, and a railgun pistol, she's more than a rival to the long-reigning Sigma.

Domina is one of five new heroes in The Reign of Talon's Season 1: Conquest update, which arrives on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, alongside Anran, Mizuki, Emre, and of course Jetpack Cat. Unfortunately, yes, Domina is the only new tank.

Overwatch Domina's abilities

Domina is a 650HP (mainly shields) tank hero, able to hold angles in a similar fashion to Sigma. While her large shield might look like any other, it's unique in that each part can be broken separately, making for a very strong barrier. She's classified as a Stalwart tank under the new subrole system, meaning she receives reduced knockback and slowing effects to help her hold space.

Here are Domina's abilities:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ability Type Effect Photon Magnum Primary weapon A medium-range beam that builds into a high-impact shot. Barrier Array Ability Construct a large, circular, segmented barrier. Sonic Repulsors Ability Push enemies back, stunning them if they hit a wall. Crystal Charge Ability Throw an explosive crystal and reactivate it to detonate it. Panopticon Ultimate Fire a barrier that imprisons enemies, blocking enemy projectiles, and detonating on expiration. Reconstruction Passive Dealing damage with abilities restores shields.

Overwatch Domina's perks

Here are Domina's perks, which you'll unlock and pick from during a match:

Minor:

Efficient Design: After using Barrier Array, restore 50 shields and activate passive health regeneration

After using Barrier Array, restore 50 shields and activate passive health regeneration Extended Power: Increase the range of Photon Magnum by 20%

Major:

Disruptive Detonation: Enemies hit by Crystal Charge's explosion are slowed by 30% for two seconds

Enemies hit by Crystal Charge's explosion are slowed by 30% for two seconds Power Move: Barrier Array can be used as a wall to stun enemies with Sonic Repulsors, with a 100% damage increase

Domina's perks are much harder to pick than most heroes—generally speaking, there's no clear-cut winner. However, for a minor perk, I'd recommend Efficient Design most of the time, since it helps with sustain and holding ground, and works in tandem with Domina's Reconstruction passive. Plus, Photon Magnum is already the longest range beam weapon in the game, even if it's still capped.

Your major perk is best decided based on team composition and playstyle. Disruptive Detonation is the most universally useful one because it can slow enemies, which is great for pinning down enemy supports, dive tanks, or mobile DPS heroes. On the other hand, Power Move is perfect for countering close-range heroes, turning your shield into a boxing ring.