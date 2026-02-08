Overwatch creeps past Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty's concurrent players on Steam, hitting its biggest peak in years

Was it the jetpack? Or maybe, the cat?

Image for Overwatch creeps past Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty&#039;s concurrent players on Steam, hitting its biggest peak in years
(Image credit: Blizzard)

I've never met anyone with uncomplicated feelings toward Overwatch, especially if you count the years it spent sporting a number 2 on the end of its name, but it feels like the start of a new era for the decade-old hero shooter. The 2 is outta here, five new heroes are inbound, and the game is really fun right now. If you ask me, it's been fun since Stadium hit the scene, but I digress—people are flocking back to the game in droves.

As spotted by Windows Central, the charts on SteamDB have seen a big upward trend in the last week. As I write this on a Sunday afternoon, it's sitting at around 68,000 concurrent players, which is surprisingly close to its all-time peak of 75,608. Right now it's just above DayZ and Call of Duty, and there was a bit there on Feb. 8 where it was well above Battlefield 6.

