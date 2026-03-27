Overwatch reveals that only 32% of players stayed loyal to Winston until the end: 'You are not to be trusted'

Overwatch's season 1 Conquest event came to a close a few weeks ago. We knew Overwatch won the competition straight away, although it was close, but now we know the exact number of players who actually stayed loyal to Winston's cause, and it's not great.

As it turns out only 32% of all the Conquest players were loyal to Overwatch through and through. With about 30% of players being entirely loyal to Talon, and 38% qualifying as 'sneaky mercenaries' and flipping slides depending on the week.

38% of you are NOT to be trusted 😒Check out some of the stats from our Overwatch vs. Talon Conquest Meta Event 📊 pic.twitter.com/W1qw079WjZMarch 24, 2026

"38% of you are not to be trusted," an official Overwatch social media post reads. Well in my book 68% of you are not to be trusted, betraying Winston like that. How dare you? I, for one, am proud to be part of that 32% who believed in Overwatch the whole way through.

Article continues below

Ok, jokes aside, I'm actually way more surprised that only 38% of players switched sides. Sneaky mercenaries is actually the optimal pick, as you get to collect items for both sides such as name cards, icons, and sprays. Looking back on the results it's pretty obvious that each week's winner was just determined by who had the more interesting hero on their side: We saw that in action when Jetpack Cat joined Team Overwatch, leading to a sudden and serious depletion of Talon's ranks. . It just so happened that Overwatch had more of them overall, which is probably why they won.

There were also over 250 million challenges completed over the course of season 1's Conquest event: An impressive amount considering it only lasted for about nine weeks and the most someone who didn't switch sides could get away with was just under 200 challenges over the entire event.

But with Conquest out of the way, now we're all waiting for the next big community challenge. I don't just enjoy the rewards they dish out, I actually think events like Conquest help me get to know what kind of community I play with. So far all the information I have to work with is: a third goody-two-shoes, a third wannabe-emos, and a third snakes. I'd certainly like to know more.