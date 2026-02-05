Overwatch Jetpack Cat abilities and perks explained
Yes, it is a cat with a jetpack.
We've all been wanting a cat with a jetpack in Overwatch for a long time, but I can't say I ever expected it to actually happen, even though there's a monkey scientist and a hamster mechanic. Aptly named Jetpack Cat, this new support hero uses a flying mech to dish out heals and cart people about.
Despite the cute and cuddly exterior, Jetpack Cat is a menace on the battlefield. In the right hands, at least, as her abilities are much more complicated than they appear. Jetpack Cat arrives on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, alongside Anran, Mizuki, Domina, and Emre.
Overwatch Jetpack Cat's abilities
Jetpack Cat is a 225HP support hero who makes up for her low health with high mobility and great utility. She's classified as a Tactician in the new subrole system, causing excess ultimate charge to carry over to the next one. That's a very fitting role for her, as she can transport allies around the battlefield and over obstacles, or even drag enemies around with her ultimate. She may be small, but she's a real playmaker.
Here are Jetpack Cat's abilities:
Ability
Type
Effect
Biotic Pawjectiles
Primary weapon
A mid-range projectile spread that heals allies and damages enemies.
Frenetic Flight
Ability
Accelerate in your current direction, consuming fuel to move faster. Fuel recovery is slower while you're carrying another player.
Lifeline
Ability
Toggle into transport mode, allowing an ally to be towed, so long as they accept. Increases movement speed and heals the ally.
Purr
Ability
A pulsing area heal that increases frequency over time. Knockback nearby enemies when activated.
Catnapper
Ultimate
Dive towards a targeted location, knocking down enemies and tethering the nearest one to you.
Jetpack
Passive
Gain permanent flight.
Overwatch Jetpack's perks
Here are Jetpack Cat's perks that you can unlock during each match:
Minor:
- Claws Out: Quick melee becomes empowered every six seconds, wounding enemies for 40 damage and slowing them by 30% for one second
- Transport Shielding: Gain up to 75 extra shield health while carrying another hero
Major:
- Headbutt: Frenetic Flight can knockback an enemy on impact when flying fast enough
- Territorial: Purr now also damages nearby enemies for 50% of the healing amount. Knockback is removed
Jetpack Cat's perks aren't all that exciting, which makes picking a minor and major upgrade quite a challenge. Your choice of minor perk will come down almost entirely to your playstyle. Claws Out is a strong perk, dealing bonus damage and slowing a target, but it also puts you in harm's way, and it's not like you have much health to begin with. Transport Shielding is strong if you're frequently carting an ally around like a mobile turret. Most of the time, I'll be picking Claws Out, diving in and out of the fray.
For a major perk, I prefer Territorial to bring more damage in team fights. It's not a great deal of damage, and it removes the knockback, but it's still handy to have and works well with Jetpack Cat's kit.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
