Overwatch fans and voice actress call for a redesign of its newest hero: 'This concern is important, this is a hill worth dying on'
The newest damage hero looks way younger than she should be.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Blizzard has chopped the 2 off of Overwatch with what looks to be its biggest season ever, but what's really dominating the discourse is the design of its newest Chinese damage hero, Anran.
Overwatch's female hero designs have skewed young and conventionally attractive for a long time, but Anran's stood out because her in-game appearance looks dramatically different from how she looked when Blizzard introduced her in a recent animated short. And it doesn't help that she's the third Asian woman with a face that is almost interchangeable with the other Asian characters Kiriko and Juno.
Compared to the first version we saw of Anran, her nose has shrunk, her cheeks are fuller, and she just generally looks like she's 10 years younger than the character in the short. Fans pointed this out as soon as she was revealed to be an upcoming hero last week, prompting several people to offer up their own redesigns of her face on social media.
Discussion over her design and fans calling for a redesign have exploded on X and Reddit over the last week. In a response to the criticisms, Anran's English voice actress, Fareeha, encouraged fans to be civil, but supported the complaints. "This concern is important," and it's a "hill worth dying on," she said in a video on X.
"I want you to know that I shared all of this with the dev team," she said. "Not only that, but I was encouraged to be as open and honest as possible, to not hold anything back. And it's my hope that this isn't for naught, that they see it, they hear it, from you all too."
how do you have a team of artists and still end up with same face syndrome as bad as this . BROTHER. pic.twitter.com/8AK1m9I7D4February 4, 2026
Blizzard hasn't made any official comment on the criticisms over Anran's design, but an Overwatch streamer—who recently attended an event at Blizzard HQ and is in a Discord server with developers—claims that the team has said it's "on their radar," and that a redesign could take months to finish. I've asked Blizzard if this is true and will update the post if I hear back.
Even if several of the recent female heroes haven't really escaped the 'same face' design that people bring up a lot with Overwatch, it's hard not to see why people think Anran looks particularly bland. The short coming out right before her release makes it even more obvious. And if Blizzard intends to start releasing heroes every single season as it kicks off a new era for the game, it would be nice to see more variety in the character designs.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.