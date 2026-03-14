Marvel Rivals made Blizzard ask 'what if we could just drop 30 new heroes into Overwatch?' and inspired its biggest update ever

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The competing hero shooter "definitely had an impact" on Blizzard.

Overwatch tier list: Jetpack Cat flying towards the camera while carrying a Mauga.
(Image credit: Blizzard)

"Marvel Rivals definitely had an impact on us in a lot of different ways," Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller said during a panel at the 2026 Game Developers Conference on Friday. While Keller didn't mention the popular Overwatch 2 competitor while talking about Blizzard's efforts to revitalize its multiplayer shooter, a fan brought it up in the Q&A at the end of the panel. And he gamely tackled the question.

"I think one of the biggest ones was seeing the amount of excitement that new players to Rivals had for this big drop of heroes," Keller said. "It got us talking about, hey, what if we could just drop 30 new heroes into Overwatch? What would the player reaction to that be? Because it almost felt like the release of that game was something like that."

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Compared to most live service games, Marvel Rivals' launch roster and subsequent update cadence have been intense—it has 47 characters as of this writing, just three shy of Overwatch 2. Blizzard's had a decade to hit that number; Marvel Rivals didn't release until late 2024.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

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