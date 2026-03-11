Overwatch's mid-season update has given Mizuki a jawline buff before Anran's redesign (alongside actually important changes)

As soon as Anran's in-game model got revealed in Overwatch, there were calls from her voice actor and fans alike to redesign her face. She looked younger and more generic than her pre-release artwork, and it just didn't match. In a video on X, game director Aaron Keller confirmed that the team was "hoping to make" an update to Anran's design in season 1 at a later date.

Yesterday was Season 1's mid-season update, and there's no word on Anran's redesign. However, eagle-eyed players somehow noticed that Mizuki's jawline got buffed in his Streetwear shop skin to make it much wider and sharper. I'll admit, Mizuki's jawline wasn't quite how I expected it to look in this skin, but it's the way the hat sits on his head that always put me off it.

Mizuki Face Model Updated in #Overwatch ⛓️Surprisingly, Mizuki has received updates to his unmasked face model before Anran, now featuring a sharper and wider jawline.What do you think of the changes? 💭 pic.twitter.com/FJ94BGOO88March 11, 2026

While this was a stealth buff, it's not the only love Mizuki's received in the latest patch notes. The devs explain that his healing field could feel restrictive, so Remedy Aura has had its radius increased from 10 to 12 metres, but the degeneration delay has been reduced from 2 to 1.75 seconds. In other words, it's easier to reach more players with your heals, but slightly harder to maintain.

Jetpack Cat's seen her promised perk changes, though there's a little more going on than expected. The troublesome Territorial major perk has been outright removed, but Claws Out has also been moved from minor to major, while reinstating its old six-second cooldown. Of course, this means she's got a new minor perk, Ulterior Motive, which converts 15% of primary attack healing into fuel. Moving Claws Out is important to keep in mind, as it means she can't play as aggressively towards the start of the match.

Similarly, everyone's favourite gladiator, Vendetta, has had Siphoning Strike moved to major and the previous lifesteal nerf reverted—it's back to 40%. The spinning attack Raging Storm has been moved to minor. Like Jetpack Cat, this means Vendetta can't sustain such an aggressive playstyle so early.

A few other small hero changes aside, role passives also got updated:

Medic: Increased self-healing from 25% to 40%

Increased self-healing from 25% to 40% Bruiser: Now triggers below 50% health.

Now triggers below 50% health. Initiator: Healing reduced from 75 to 60, and no longer triggers at full health.

However, my favourite change actually comes to Stadium, which I've ignored since the item icon changes at the start of Season 1. Good news—they're being reverted, and Stadium is finally playable again.

"We missed the mark and strayed away from one of our core design principles of accessibility and readability. We’ve heard your feedback and have reverted the General Mods back to rarity colour, with slightly brighter backgrounds so the icon art pops against it," the devs explain. The old icons aren't back but it's a start.