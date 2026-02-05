Overwatch Anran abilities and perks explained
We all knew it was coming, but Anran is one of five new Overwatch heroes coming in The Reign of Talon's Season 1: Conquest. Wuyang's sister and fellow Wuxing University student, this DPS hero fans the flames—quite literally—with powerful new abilities and perks to blitz through the backline.
While the DPS launches fully in The Reign of Talon's Season 1: Conquest on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Anran's getting a hero trial starting Thursday, February 5, so you can try her up to five days early.
Overwatch Anran abilities
Firstly, Anran is a Flanking DPS hero with 250 HP with lots of mobility, so you'll want to pick off key players from behind and dive into groups. As a Flanker, she benefits from a new role passive, which causes health packs to restore more health.
Here are Anran's abilities:
Ability
Type
Effect
Zhuque Fans
Primary weapon
Hand fans that shoot flaming projectiles, igniting enemies after a few hits
Fan the Flames
Alternate weapon
Use hot winds to amplify burning damage
Inferno Rush
Ability
Propel yourself forward in a blaze and damage enemies in your path
Dancing Blaze
Ability
Become a flame, damaging all nearby enemies while negating damage
Vermillion Ascent
Ultimate (alive)
Charge forward, exploding on impact and instantly igniting enemies
Vermillion Revival
Ultimate (dead)
When dead, revive yourself in a fiery explosion
Ignition
Passive
Hit enemies with fire attacks to burn them, dealing damage over time
Overwatch Anran perks
Here are Anran's perks, which you can unlock as you level up during a match:
Minor:
- Smoulder: Ignited enemies burn 1.5 seconds longer
- Heat Shield: Gain 50 overhealth when you use your ultimate, and for each enemy ignited by it
Major:
- Short Fuse: Impacting an enemy with Inferno Rush reduces its cooldown by 1.5 seconds
- Hungering Blaze: Heal 50 health for each enemy hit by Dancing Blaze
I'd recommend picking up Heat Shield to further capitalise on offensive plays using your ultimate. Of her major perks, it's largely down to how you play. Short Fuze is great for mobility and staying on the offensive, while Hungering Blaze is a brilliant sustain tool, especially if the enemy is clustered.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
