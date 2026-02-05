Jump to:

Overwatch Anran abilities and perks explained

The fire-flinging DPS hero we all knew was coming.

Overwatch Anran: Key art showing Anran looking towards the camera while holding a flaming fan in her right hand.
We all knew it was coming, but Anran is one of five new Overwatch heroes coming in The Reign of Talon's Season 1: Conquest. Wuyang's sister and fellow Wuxing University student, this DPS hero fans the flames—quite literally—with powerful new abilities and perks to blitz through the backline.

While the DPS launches fully in The Reign of Talon's Season 1: Conquest on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Anran's getting a hero trial starting Thursday, February 5, so you can try her up to five days early.

Overwatch Anran abilities

Firstly, Anran is a Flanking DPS hero with 250 HP with lots of mobility, so you'll want to pick off key players from behind and dive into groups. As a Flanker, she benefits from a new role passive, which causes health packs to restore more health.

Here are Anran's abilities:

Zhuque Fans

Primary weapon

Hand fans that shoot flaming projectiles, igniting enemies after a few hits

Fan the Flames

Alternate weapon

Use hot winds to amplify burning damage

Inferno Rush

Ability

Propel yourself forward in a blaze and damage enemies in your path

Dancing Blaze

Ability

Become a flame, damaging all nearby enemies while negating damage

Vermillion Ascent

Ultimate (alive)

Charge forward, exploding on impact and instantly igniting enemies

Vermillion Revival

Ultimate (dead)

When dead, revive yourself in a fiery explosion

Ignition

Passive

Hit enemies with fire attacks to burn them, dealing damage over time

Overwatch Anran perks

Here are Anran's perks, which you can unlock as you level up during a match:

Minor:

  • Smoulder: Ignited enemies burn 1.5 seconds longer
  • Heat Shield: Gain 50 overhealth when you use your ultimate, and for each enemy ignited by it

Major:

  • Short Fuse: Impacting an enemy with Inferno Rush reduces its cooldown by 1.5 seconds
  • Hungering Blaze: Heal 50 health for each enemy hit by Dancing Blaze

I'd recommend picking up Heat Shield to further capitalise on offensive plays using your ultimate. Of her major perks, it's largely down to how you play. Short Fuze is great for mobility and staying on the offensive, while Hungering Blaze is a brilliant sustain tool, especially if the enemy is clustered.

