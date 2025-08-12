Overwatch 2 Wuyang: All the key details about the new hero

Water-based support hero Wuyang is the 44th hero to join Overwatch 2, splashing onto the scene with some of the most creative abilities so far. The game's roster might not be as swamped with DPS characters as Marvel Rivals', but the ratio is still off enough for a new healer to be very welcome, and he's ready to have a big impact on the meta.

While he's set to debut in Season 18, Wuyang continues the trend of being playable during a trial period, available to all players. Below, I'll go over when you can demo Wuyang, all of his abilities and perks, and more. Let's just hope he bucks the trend and releases with more than a handful of basic skins.

When is the Wuyang hero trial in Overwatch 2?

Wuyang Gameplay Trailer Premieres Aug 13 | Overwatch 2 - YouTube Watch On

The Wuyang hero trial is available from Thursday, August 14, until Monday, August 18, giving you a weekend and a bit to put him to the test. This update will go live at 11 am PT / 7 pm BST, or the usual time in your region.

Wuyang will fully launch in Overwatch 2 Season 18, which is scheduled to release on Tuesday, August 26th at 11 am PT / 7 pm BST according to the in-game timer for the end of Season 17.

Overwatch 2 Wuyang abilities

Wuyang's water-based abilities are designed around rhythm and disruption, with a healthy mix of healing, damage, utility, and mobility:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Abilities Type Description Xuanwu Staff Primary fire Fire a damaging water orb. Hold to control its trajectory and empower its explosion. Restorative Stream Secondary fire Place a passive healing stream on an ally. Hold on the target to manually heal at an improved rate, consuming this ability's resource. Guardian Wave Ability (E) Send a water wave forward that increases the amount of healing received by allies and knocks back enemies. Tidal Blast Ultimate ability (Q) Protect an ally or yourself with water that detonates after a short duration. The explosion knocks down enemies and massively heals the host target. Rushing Torrent Ability (Shift) Ride water to move faster and jump higher. Support role passive Passive Begin regenerating health sooner.

Overwatch 2 Wuyang perks

Wuyang also has four unique perks to pick from if you're playing quick play or competitive, with a choice of two minor perks at level two and two major perks at level three. At a glance, I'd say Balance and Ebb and Flow are the way to go:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Perk 1 Perk 2 Minor perks Overflow: Gain 10 ammo and 33% healing resource when Rushing Torrent is activated. Balance: When you deal damage with water orbs, increase Restorative Stream's passive healing by 40% for two seconds. Major perks Ebb and Flow: Guardian Wave rewinds to its starting location. This deals 50% decreased damage while rewinding. Falling Rain: Simultaneously control three water orbs that deal 60% decreased damage and have 25% decreased empowered explosion radius.

While Wuyang isn't available in Stadium (with no hints as to when that might change), chances are these perks will be reworked into either powers or items, as has been the case for most heroes in Stadium.