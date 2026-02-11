Emre's kit in Overwatch is the best of the new bunch, not just because it reminds me of Halo's battle rifle, but because it's just so simple

Overwatch's latest season, the Reign of Talon, has brought an absolutely huge update with it. With a great UI overhaul, a competitive reset, and five new heroes for players to get to grips with. I've managed to try each one out, and while I love the wackiness of Jetpack Cat, Emre is currently in the lead for my favourite new hero.

Emre's definitely made an impact since being added to Overwatch in the latest update. For instance, he's the first male DPS to be added to the game since launch. I didn't believe it at the start, but other than Doomfist, who got added as DPS and then reclassed as a tank, he's the one dude out of the eight new additions. Huh, the more you know.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

But that's not my favourite thing about him; it's actually just how simple his kit is. The semi-automatic Siphon Blaster is a really fun off-hand weapon, and the mobility that it gives Emre is almost as good as Soldier 76's ability: legs. Plus, his Cyber Frag is super helpful in team fights, and it becomes kinda busted if you get the level 2 perk: Cyber Adhesion, as it can then stick to enemies (which deals an extra 40 damage) and surroundings.

But it's his Burst rifle that I love the most, and it's not just because it reminds me of Halo's BR55 battle rifle. I know Halo didn't invent burst rounds, but I've got a lot of love for that series, so it's the first that comes to mind. Plus, Call of Duty's burst rifle usually one-hits people, while Emre's takes about three rounds to kill an enemy DPS or Support, which is more like destroying someone's shield and then headshotting them in Halo.

Pedantics aside, it's just a really great weapon. I like the fact that you can aim down sights without slowing down your walk speed, and the fact that his damage falloff is better than most hitscan DPS heroes. I'm a sucker for a bog-standard hitscan dps, I know, how boring of me, but hey, if it ain't broken don't fix it.

This isn't to slag off any of the other new additions to Overwatch. As I said, I love Jet Pack Cat for her wackiness and all the new combos she brings to team fights. Domina also looks sick. It's great to have another poke tank around, but I'm not much of a tank main. Anran is also cool, my brain just doesn't click with her moveset yet, although I love the idea behind her Fan the Flames ability. And last but not least, Mizuki. His design is up there with some of my favourites, but he doesn't quite manage to make me love him as much as I do Emre.