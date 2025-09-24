Mod maker brings Skibidi Toilet to Borderlands 4 for one simple reason: To spite the narrative director who said he'd 'cry real tears' if the game shipped with it

One of the best things about PC gaming is mods. They let people do things with their games that developers, for whatever reason, couldn't, didn't, and/or really wish you wouldn't. Sometimes they're practical things, like the recently-released Dying Light: the Beast mod that reduces annoying zombie grabs—and sometimes, well, they're not.

A good example of a mod that was not created to solve a practical problem is Epic's Skibidi Toilet, which creator EpicNNG said was made specifically "to spite Samuel Winkleclank." That would be Borderlands 4 narrative director Sam Winkler, who apparently brought this upon himself by saying Borderlands 4 would cut back on the "toilet humor" of Borderlands 3.

"If the word 'skibidi' ships in the game under my watch I'm gonna cry real tears," Winkler proclaimed fatefully.

Careful what you wish for, or vocally wish not to happen as the case may be, because yes, it is real.

Holy shit, skibidi toilet in Borderlands 4 pic.twitter.com/DB7qeYMs27September 23, 2025

Winkler, to his credit, seems to be taking it well.

(Image credit: Sam Winkler (Twitter))

His torment isn't likely over, though. In the same post in which Winkler said he wouldn't allow Skibidi Toilet in Borderlands 4, he also wrote, "Paul Tassi joked that we were gonna have a gun called Hawk 2A and a fellow dev asked me if it was real and I wanted to put my hand down the sink grinder."

Well:

(Image credit: EpicNNG (Twitter))

For the record, it's not all disturbing toilets and sex puns: EpicNNG also creates mods that solves practical problems, including one that will remove or reduce VFX in Borderlands 4 to improve accessibility.