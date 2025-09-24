Mod maker brings Skibidi Toilet to Borderlands 4 for one simple reason: To spite the narrative director who said he'd 'cry real tears' if the game shipped with it
Once again, mod makers are doing the lord's work.
One of the best things about PC gaming is mods. They let people do things with their games that developers, for whatever reason, couldn't, didn't, and/or really wish you wouldn't. Sometimes they're practical things, like the recently-released Dying Light: the Beast mod that reduces annoying zombie grabs—and sometimes, well, they're not.
A good example of a mod that was not created to solve a practical problem is Epic's Skibidi Toilet, which creator EpicNNG said was made specifically "to spite Samuel Winkleclank." That would be Borderlands 4 narrative director Sam Winkler, who apparently brought this upon himself by saying Borderlands 4 would cut back on the "toilet humor" of Borderlands 3.
"If the word 'skibidi' ships in the game under my watch I'm gonna cry real tears," Winkler proclaimed fatefully.
Careful what you wish for, or vocally wish not to happen as the case may be, because yes, it is real.
Holy shit, skibidi toilet in Borderlands 4 pic.twitter.com/DB7qeYMs27September 23, 2025
Winkler, to his credit, seems to be taking it well.
His torment isn't likely over, though. In the same post in which Winkler said he wouldn't allow Skibidi Toilet in Borderlands 4, he also wrote, "Paul Tassi joked that we were gonna have a gun called Hawk 2A and a fellow dev asked me if it was real and I wanted to put my hand down the sink grinder."
Well:
For the record, it's not all disturbing toilets and sex puns: EpicNNG also creates mods that solves practical problems, including one that will remove or reduce VFX in Borderlands 4 to improve accessibility.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
