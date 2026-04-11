This wildly ambitious modpack transforms the third-person, N64 exclusive Duke Nukem: Zero Hour into a 'jank '90s FPS' for your PC

Have you ever thought to yourself, "Boy, I wish I could play the third person, Nintendo 64-exclusive Duke Nukem: Zero Hour, but on my PC and in first person"? What's that? You don't think anybody has thought that before in the history of humankind? Well, I can assure you that at least four people have, namely the team behind Duke Nukem: Zero Hour Overclocked, a modpack that does all of the things I just described, and more.

I'm only being a little facetious. Hyper-specific labours of love are what the PC game modding community is about, and Overclocked is undeniably a cool project. Rather than being a single, unified mod, it's actually a collection of modules that tweak different parts of the game, designed to "make the game feel like a jank 90s FPS instead of the third person shooter you grew up with."

The modules, which can be turned on and off individually, include specific adjustments for graphics cheats, the HUD, progression, sound, and items. The most significant modules, though, are for the controls and the point of view. The controls module reformats the entire scheme to work in classic FPS fashion, replacing the N64's primordial analogue controls with snappy mouselook and dedicated keybinds. It also reworks Zero Hour's jumping to feel closer to Duke Nukem 3D, and adds several alt-fires to numerous weapons.

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Duke Nukem: Zero Hour Overclocked Teaser (2026) - YouTube Watch On

Then there's the modules that transforms Zero Hour from a third-person shooter into a first-person shooter. Again, this isn't just a straightforward camera shift. Overclocked reconfigures Zero Hour for first-person in a number of ways, tweaking camera and aiming behaviour for the adjusted perspective, remapping movement animation behaviour, and adding optional crouch toggle and viewmodel recoil when firing, providing extra feedback to your guns without affecting your aim.

It's a neat idea, and I'm not the only person who thinks so. Scott Miller, founder of 3D Realms, praised the conversion to first-person on X, saying, "We should have included this mode in the original release!" The original version of Zero Hour received decidedly mixed ratings on its release, but perhaps reconfiguring it into God's Own Perspective helps lend it a little extra juice in 2026.

Either way, you can download the Overclocked modpack via its official website. Aside from the pack itself, you will also need a copy of the Duke Nukem: Zero Hour N64 ROM to get it working. How do you acquire one of those? I couldn't possibly comment.