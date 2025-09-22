Dying Light: The Beast mod nerfs the biggest annoyance in the game: how often zombies grab you
Zombies latch on you to refrigerator magnets in the vanilla game. Here's a fix.
Has this ever happened to you? You're a parkour expert who's been tortured by a madman for 13 years during the zombie apocalypse, but now you're free. You sprint past one of the hundreds of half-naked walking corpses in the street, but even though you're several feet away from one of them and moving much faster than it is, it instantly latches onto you.
Now instead of sprinting you're stopped in your tracks and you've got a gross monster trying to bite you in the face so you have to spend precious seconds punching it until it lets go. There's got to be a better way!
The rank-and-file infected Dying Light: The Beast are never much of a threat: they're slow, they're loud, and they don't do much damage, but man they do know how to grab you. It sounds weird to complain about a zombie grabbing you in a zombie game, I know. But the frequency in which a zombie grabs you is way, way too high in Dying Light: The Beast.
First of all, I'm Kyle Crane. I'm a big beefy boy made of muscles sprinting through a city on legs strong enough to propel me up the sides of buildings and launch people through the air when I kick them. No way some emaciated, shambling ghoul is gonna get a handhold on me while I'm freerunning, at least not as often as it happens in The Beast.
I think the real problem is the invisible radius zombies have around themselves: it really feels like they latch onto you from too far away. Even when I'm being careful running through town, there's always a few that manage to grab me from further away than they should, like they've got stretchy arms and magnet hands.
Once you're insta-grabbed, that's it, you're stopped short and it's QTE time, hammering a button (or holding it, depending on your settings) until you've punched or shoved the handsy zombie off yourself. Stopping short isn't what you want to spend your time doing in a parkour game. I'm not saying it should never happen, just that it happens way too much.
Coming to the rescue is the Don't Grab Me mod by VAXIStaa over on Nexus Mods, which will quickly put a stop to those grabby monstrosities—though not completely, which is fair. The mod comes in two convenient flavors. One version lowers the instances of getting grabbed by about 50%, so you'll still get grabbed but you'll only be annoyed half as much as you are now.
The other version is for those completely fed up with all the grabbin' (like me) and it lowers the instances of a z-grab happening down to a mere 5%. I know that feels pretty extreme, but once you've been grabbed a couple of times by the slowest zombie in the world, you'll totally get where this mod is coming from, trust me.
