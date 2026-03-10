Garry Newman says he originally expected Garry's Mod to make 'about $30,000' as a 'best case scenario'

And his expectations for GMod successor s&box are similarly "rock bottom" when it launches next month.

It's been 20 years since Garry's Mod launched on Steam, and it's hard to think of a bigger success. The physics sandbox is the top-selling PC exclusive on Steam, is still one of the platforms most-played games daily, and even holds a Guinness World Record—it's the "Most Liked Indie Videogame on Steam."

That's not exactly how Garry's Mod creator Garry Newman foresaw it back in 2006.

s&box is due out on Steam in April—though there might be a chance it's not actually called s&box when it launches. In January, Newman polled his fans to see if they preferred other names for the game, and most voted to call it Garry's Mod 2, beating out "s&box," "sparks," and my favorite: "crapbox."

