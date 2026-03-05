Jump to:

How to complete Survival Directive in Marathon

Download the geological survey and the botany report in Perimeter.

(Image credit: Bungie)
Completing the Survival Directive contract comes immediately after you finish Introducing: NuCaloric and unlock the foodie faction in Marathon. This is the first contract that you actually do for them and it'll give you a decent chunk of faction rep so you can start unlocking some of their best upgrades—I recommend the ones that give you free daily Patch Kits and Shield Rechargers.

Before that, though, you'll have to head to Perimeter and interact with two terminals, one in Station and another in Overflow. In case you're struggling to find either, here's how to complete Survival Directive in Marathon.

Download the geological survey in Station

If you are going to Station first, when coming from the south, you're looking for the southeasternmost big black building with DRN STN written on it in big letters, usually close to an exfil point.

(Image credit: Bungie)

There are walkways connecting to the upper floor of this building, which is where the terminal you need is located. Head inside, interact to download the geological survey and you're all done for this stage.

Download the botany report in Overflow

The office you're looking for with the botany report terminal is in the southernmost building with OVRFLW marked above the entrance, on the upper floor. You'll want to pass the big yellow structures with K3 written on them (when coming from the east), then keep going under the overhanging section of the building towards the west side of the compound, skirting the main Overflow structure, between it and the cliffs.

(Image credit: Bungie)

You'll pass an upper-floor window on your right and a yellow marker will appear inside. Hop on the crates to get up there and interact with it to download the botany report. You can also go through the building to get this instead, but staying outside might make it slightly easier in terms of avoiding players and patrolling UESC. With that downloaded, you've completed the Survival Directive contract.

Sean Martin
Sean Martin
Senior Guides Writer

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

