How to complete Introducing Traxus in Marathon

After CyberAcme's got you up and running in Marathon, you'll be able to branch out to other factions: enter the Introducing: Traxus priority contract. As the name suggests, completing this quest will unlock the Traxus faction, letting you take on its anti-UESC tasks and progression tree.

Despite being a very early quest, though, Introducing: Traxus is far from simple, since you need to complete three tasks in a single run on Dire Marsh, and they're not exactly a walk in the park. So, here's what you need to do.

Hack the terminal at Intersection, Complex, or Bio-Research

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie)

The first step of the Introducing: Traxus contract is to interact with a small, blue terminal in one of three locations across the Dire Marsh map to hack it. Pick whichever location you spawn closest to, as later objectives will remain closeby.

You can find the terminal in the following locations:

Intersection: On the second floor of the main, blue building just north of the road cutting through the area.

On the second floor of the main, blue building just north of the road cutting through the area. Bio-Research: Inside the main building on the ground floor, next to the doorway.

Inside the main building on the ground floor, next to the doorway. Complex: On the catwalk on the southeastern side of the central yellow building (marked CPLX-3).

Acquire the Shipping Manifest from the UESC Commander

Once you've interacted with the terminal in whichever location you picked, a UESC Commander will spawn nearby. It will be marked on your map and HUD, so you can identify them easily.

You'll have to kill the Commander, so make sure you have plenty of ammo and healing, especially because they'll have backup.

Once they're dealt with, you need to pick up the Shipping Manifest item off the ground—it can be hard to spot right away, as UESC bots also drop loot crates and ammo when you dispatch them. I'll warn you now that picking up this quest item immediately starts a countdown, so make sure you're prepared.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scan the stacked shipping container before it's picked up

As mentioned, once you pick up the Shipping Manifest from the Commander's corpse, it'll immediately start a three-minute timer. That's more than enough time to scan the nearby container, so long as you're not getting distracted.

The Commander will have spawned right next to the shipping container you need to scan, so you should see the marker pointing to the correct one. Climb up to it and scan it in time, and you'll have completed Introducing: Traxus. You're not required to extract, either, so you're free to run wild.