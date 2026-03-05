Where to find rods to complete Cutthroat Competition in Marathon
Brave Dire Marsh's Maintenance zone in search of rods.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Cutthroat Competition is Traxus' first priority contract in Marathon after signing up with them in Introducing: Traxus. While it sounds simple on paper—grabbing two rod salvage items from a specific location—the area in question is a hot zone for PvP and PvE shootouts. In other words, it's hard to find a second to actually hunt for the quest items.
To save you from getting gunned down and failing to make any progress, but also risk losing your loot, I'll explain what you need to do to complete Cutthroat Competition below.
How to complete Cutthroat Competition in Marathon
Your task is to find and extract two rod salvage items of any quality from Dire Marsh's Maintenance area in the southwest of the map. Importantly, you must find both rods within a single round.
Specifically, you're looking for:
- Deimosite Rods
- Cetinite Rods
- Ballistic Turbines
You'll generally find these loosely placed on boxes, tables, and shelves, or inside Arms Lockers and other containers.
I recommend searching the rooms and corridors in the basement of Maintenance, since you'll often find rods on the tables and shelves down here (and there won't be any UESC robots). In fact, I struck RNG gold and found three Deimosite Rods from the lower level, which was more than enough to finish the quest.
It's also worth checking the walkways on the upper floor of Maintenance, as there are more boxes up here, including an Arms Locker. Of course, rods also have a chance to spawn on the main level, but it's crawling with UESC and it's a common hunting ground for players, too.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
As mentioned, finding the rods you need is only half the battle—you need to extract with at least two rods to complete the contract. And now you know where to look should you ever need more Deimosite Rods, Cetinite Rods, or Ballistic Turbines again in the future.
Marathon best weapons tier list: Our top picks
Marathon roadmap: What's coming
Marathon Lockbox Keys: How to get 'em
Marathon upgrades: Which to pick
Introducing NuCaloric: Grab the employee ID
Introducing Traxus: Find the terminal
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.