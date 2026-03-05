How to complete Tox Clear events in Marathon
Clear the gas from these treasure rooms.
Marathon has a handful of different events that can spawn across the map, each with a unique objective for you to complete. Most are pretty straightforward, often boiling down to shooting some UESC. The same can't be said for Tox Clear gas rooms.
As the name suggests, Tox Clear events are basically just a loot room filled with toxic gas that'll damage you if you enter, so you'll want to make it breathable. That's easier said than done, but it's a rare occasion where you won't need to draw your weapon.
To complete Tox Clear events, you need to use a Hazard Override Card and interact with the red laptop hidden near the room to temporarily drain the gas. Sometimes the laptop will be just outside the building, or it could also spawn slightly further away, but it'll always be in the area around the Tox Clear event—you don't need to travel to a different POI.
Hazard Override Cards look very similar to Lockbox Keys and are a rare item that you can find while looting. You'll generally want to already have a key saved up in your inventory since there's no guarantee that you'll happen across one mid-match.
While disabling the toxic gas emitters is the intended solution, and certainly the safest, it's still possible to get the loot if you don't have a Hazard Override Card. You can either:
- Use a Mechanic's Kit consumable to give yourself immunity to toxins for a short period of time
- Play as or with the Triage shell and throw a healing drone down to cancel out the damage you receive while in the gas
Inside the Tox Clear rooms, you'll generally find some crates containing salvage (crafting) items, Cores and Implants, valuables, and so on. Of course, it's always down to RNG, so you could get lucky with a decked-out weapon or rare item.
