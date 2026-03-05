Marathon players accidentally smuggle rare loot out of Server Slam and into full game

Check your mailbox, you might have pulled off the heist as well.

If you're jumping into the full version of Marathon today, check your mailbox. It's the envelope symbol in the bottom right of the menus, and it might have some free loot that you left behind during this past weekend's server slam.

That's according to reports from several players falling into rare loot left over from the playtest in their inbox, as shared by Kotaku. Streamer Niftyn00b managed to yoink a purple 24-slot backpack out of the ether before their first match.

Marathon is off to a decent start on launch day. No reports of login queues or server instability so far, but it sounds like pre-order bonuses and Deluxe Edition stuff isn't arriving in players' inboxes. Bungie says it's working on it.

