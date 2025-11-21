Gearbox finally fixes Borderlands 4's infuriating class mod drops and snore-inducing Wildcards—oh, and its first DLC is now free

While its launch was a massive success, in the weeks and months since, Borderlands 4 hasn't had the best of times. Small issues and bugs have been piling up, the Halloween event was a flop, and we've all been frustrated with the lack of an endgame.

All of this stacking up before the launch of the first paid DLC, a holiday-themed pack, certainly put a damper on the celebrations. I'm glad to report that the latest Borderlands 4 weekly update has solved a number of these hot-button issues, and Gearbox has even left us a present under the tree.

Let's get the biggest news out of the way first—Bounty Pack 1: How Rush Saved Mercenary Day is now free for all players and available right now. This holiday DLC was previously announced as a premium, paid pack, but Gearbox explains that it couldn't quite do everything it planned to before it had to release it, so it opted to make it free instead. To ensure those who own the Deluxe and above versions of the game still get the content they paid upfront for, there will be another DLC in the future, Bounty Pack 5.

"This being a holiday-themed Bounty Pack, we knew we had to deliver it to you by the end of the year. However, the team realized that there was more mayhem than time when it came to getting as much into Bounty Pack 1 as originally planned while never slowing down in their mission to improve the Borderlands 4 player experience."

Borderlands 4 - Bounty Pack 1: How Rush Saved Mercenary Day - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That's exciting and all, of course, but I'm just glad that I can finally farm class mods without feeling like I'm wasting my time: "Class mods have been adjusted to drop more for your current character".

You'll still have a chance to earn class mods for other characters, but it's now much more weighted towards the character you're currently playing, because that just makes more sense. After getting nothing but Vex class mods while farming Callis for Harlowe's Skeptic class mod, I couldn't be happier that this heavily requested change is here at last, even if it is two and a half months too late to save me from suffering.

This goes hand in hand with another requested feature: a new legendary loot indicator for the combat radar to make it easier to spot high-rarity drops.

Another great change is that Weekly Wildcard Missions now have additional start points. What this means is that you can hop right into the main gameplay of these repeatable missions, so you're not sitting around for minutes while characters chat or doing busy work as often.

The rest of the patch notes are the usual bug fixes and small adjustments, but these heavily requested changes on top of the first DLC unexpectedly being made free are certainly a welcome step in turning things around.