Controversial Space Marine 2 DLC has been made free: 'It's obvious this DLC has failed to meet your expectations'
Free faces and voice lines for all.
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Space Marine 2 has achieved a surprising amount of longevity for what you'd have imagined was a one-and-done campaign with tacked-on multiplayer and co-op modes. But I found myself really enjoying the co-op mode, and have been glad to see Saber Interactive stick with it while also working on a sequel, adding more missions, weapons, and classes. It's been less than a month since the free Techmarine class was added.
It was all going great until the Chapter Voice Pack 1 (which was supposed to be the first of many, I assume) was released. As the name suggests, it added a bunch of new voice lines (shouting and grunts, really), alongside some new face options, for $5. That alone was a tough sell but it also had a few issues, like the default voice creeping back in for mission-critical conversations. Unsurprisingly, it's sitting at overwhelmingly negative reviews on Steam.
Dear #SpaceMarine2 players,We heard your feedback regarding the Chapter Voice Pack DLC and wanted to address it.It's obvious this DLC has failed to meet your expectations and we are sorry about that. Delivering quality content - free or not - is a priority for us.March 19, 2026
In response to the fallout, the developers have done a much-needed reversal, saying, "We heard your feedback regarding the Chapter Voice Pack DLC and wanted to address it. It's obvious this DLC has failed to meet your expectations and we are sorry about that. Delivering quality content—free or not—is a priority for us."Article continues below
So what's the solution? Refunds for those who forked out a fiver for it, and it's now free for all players: "We are currently setting up the refund with platforms owners and will come back soon with more info." Sometimes complaining really does work.
What's not clear is whether Saber will be making more of these types of packs in the future, paid or not. The DLC was listed as 'Pack 1', but after the controversy and now being unable to monetise it, I'd imagine it'll be an uphill battle to get anymore packs across the finish line.
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Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
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