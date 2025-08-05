EA tosses a last-minute life preserver to fans who missed out on Battlefield 6 beta early access, offers one more chance to get in

Just as the requirements for getting into the two-day early access Battlefield 6 beta appeared set in stone, EA is giving folks another chance to get a 48-hour head start on the fun.

"Watch 30 minutes of any creator streaming Battlefield 6 on Twitch during August 7-8 to unlock Open Beta Early Access," the official Battlefield account posted on X today.

Previously, the only way to score early access was to sign up for Battlefield Labs before July 31, watch streamers play Battlefield 6 during last week's reveal event, or sign up for EA Play Pro (which you really shouldn't do just for this beta). Now, EA's offering an easy path for anyone eager—it's as simple as firing up a Twitch stream, hitting mute, and walking away.

EA also shared redemption instructions to refer to once your early access code arrives. You'll have to sign into your EA account and also make sure you're linked to your platform of choice. Steam is looking like the preferred option for PC players, as it won't require the EA App to run (hallelujah).

In case you forgot, here are the Battlefield 6 beta dates:

August 7 & 8 (early access)

August 9 & 10 (open)

August 14-17 (open)

We still don't know start times, but I'd wager that bit of information is coming down the pipeline as we get closer to Thursday. Some folks aren't taking any chances: Thousands of eager fans are launching the beta and idling in the main menu waiting for it to start.