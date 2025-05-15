Doom: The Dark Ages artillery cannon locations in Siege Part 1
Break all the demons' artillery to get a new look of your own.
If you're anything like me, collecting weapon skins to make demon-slaying in Doom: The Dark Ages even more stylish is half the fun. No doubt you're salivating at the Reverent Combat Shotgun skin from the Siege Breaker challenge in the Siege Part 1 mission. But to complete this, you need to find and destroy four artillery cannons.
With much larger maps in Doom: The Dark Ages, heavily populated by demons, tracking down these artillery cannons and other secrets is easier said than done. After scouring the Siege Part 1 to uncover everything, here's where you need to go.
Doom: The Dark Ages artillery cannon locations in Siege Part 1
To complete the Siege Breaker challenge and unlock the Reverent weapon skin in the Siege Part 1, you need to destroy four artillery cannons. These are all located in the open area, once the main objective tasks you with destroying gore portals.
Doom: The Dark Ages artillery cannon location #1
The first artillery cannon is on a hill on the path leading to the gore portals in the top left of the map, behind a wooden barricade. From the first Sentinel Shrine you'll have access to, stick to the left and follow the paths until you reach the barricade.
Doom: The Dark Ages artillery cannon location #2
The second artillery cannon is in a small area surrounded by buildings on the coast in the top left corner of the map, above the larger of the two gore portals. There's a much larger group of enemies reinforcing this cannon, which you'll have to kill before you can destroy it.
Doom: The Dark Ages artillery cannon location #3
The next cannon is on a hill between the first Sentinel Shrine and the one in the top right of the map, next to a pile of gold—this will be marked once you're nearby. From the first Sentinel Shrine, walk towards the central path but then take the branch to the right and stick to the left as you head up the hill.
Doom: The Dark Ages artillery cannon location #4
The final artillery cannon is in the marsh on the far right side of the map, in the corner directly outside of the larger gore portal arena. Given it's so close to the gore portal, it's best you clear this area first.
