22 years later, this classic Half-Life zombie survival mod shambles onto Steam with all new features

Before Valve reinvented cooperative gaming with Left 4 Dead, there was Zombie Panic! A mod for the original Half-Life, Zombie Panic! pitted groups of players against a single, player-controlled brain-muncher. Which doesn't sound all that challenging, except that any survivors killed by the zombie would rise again as zombies themselves, slowly turning the tide against survivors until there was only one sorry human remaining.

Zombie Panic! was released on ModDB back in 2004—relatively late for an OG Half-Life mod. Indeed, it was soon succeeded by Zombie Panic! Source, a souped-up version of the concept built in Half-Life 2's engine. Now though, the original Zombie Panic! has finally joined its younger sibling on Valve's digital distribution behemoth.

The mod's arrival on Steam was announced at the end of last year, with Zombie Panic Team—the creators of both Zombie Panic! and its Source-based sequel—explaining that it was Half-Life's 25th anniversary update that triggered the decision.

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"With the release of HL's 25th anniversary update in 2023, the Zombie Panic mod has been having more gameplay and technical issues," Zombie Panic Team wrote in a Steam update." The team's lead programmer began tinkering with the mod to improve compatibility. This eventually became a full source code rewrite, which in turn shifted into a new, expanded version of the mod.

That new version arrives with numerous extra features alongside the improved compatibility and full Steam Workshop support. These range from cosmetic changes like new player models, weapons and improved animations, to reworked maps with better visuals and new locations, and even deeper mechanical tweaks. For example, there's a new fatigue system which means your characters get worn out if they overexert themselves, plus "Zombie vision" for undead players that highlights survivor locations.

Finally, the modders have integrated hardcore mode from Zombie Panic! Source into this Steam version, ratcheting up the tension with tougher zombies and a time limit for completing objectives. Zombie Panic Team says it might add more stuff in the future, though it doesn't make any hard commitments. "If we decide to add extra game modes beyond this, we'll announce them at the appropriate time," the team writes.

You can download Zombie Panic on its shiny new Steam page, just like any other game. It isn't a standalone affair, however, so you will need a copy of Half-Life to play it.