Blight: Survival—everything we know about the medieval co-op horror game

Curious what's happening with that cool-looking medieval zombie game that got revealed a couple of years back? Blight: Survival feels like a mix between Plague Tale, Hunt: Showdown, and Hood: Outlaws and Legends, letting you step into an alternate version of 14th-century Europe where the Black Death is essentially now a zombie virus.

Your brave band of up to four armour-clad warriors will have to battle through the blighted environs, cutting down zombified peasants and opportunistic bandits with a range of medieval weaponry, all in an effort to reach the eponymous blight and end its corruption over the land.

Though it still seems to be quite early in its development, I've extracted just about every useful piece of info from ongoing FAQs that helps to give a pretty good picture of how the game's shaping up.

As quoted directly from the Discord FAQ: "The simple answer is it’s too early to tell." Though Blight: Survival was revealed two years ago, as of January 2025, it's still early in the development process.

Further down the road, the devs say they'd like to run open playtests for the game, but there's no current indication as to when these would happen. However, you can sign up to become part of the Behaviour Interactive playtest squad for the chance to test Blight: Survival, though it's important to note that it wouldn't be guaranteed and you'd likely have to test other Behaviour Interactive titles, too.

Blight: Survival trailer

There have only been two videos released for Blight: Survival so far. The first is the gameplay reveal trailer above, which gave us a sneak peek of the game two years ago, and the second is a video from April 2025 showing a character walking through the Marshlands—one of the planned biomes for the game.

Blight: Survival gameplay

Having watched the reveal trailer, you're likely confused as to what Blight: Survival actually is gameplay-wise. The devs describe it as a "coop extraction-lite with roguelite elements," and what this seems to amount to is undertaking missions with other players, acquiring loot in the form of weapons, armour, and crafting resources, and bringing them back to your hub-based camp. Here, you'll use those resources to craft and upgrade, as your camp develops over time.

Your ultimate goal in Blight is to destroy… well, the Blight; a plague spread through spores and bodily fluids that has infected the land, turning its denizens into mindless zombies. You'll also have to contend with bandits and the game even has bosses, though these will apparently be humanoid, sticking to its realistic style vs. adding fantasy elements. You can also make offerings at shrines, as seen in the reveal trailer, presumably to acquire buffs.

According to the official FAQ, Blight: Survival is not an open-world game and will instead feature mission maps. The extent to which you can explore these is unclear, but, also according to communication from the devs, the main path is expected to take around 25 hours to complete (though this could change in development), and you can continue playing after that.

Blight: Survival combat

Since Blight is set in an alternate history version of the 14th century Europe (similar to how Hunt: Showdown explains zombies and demons in the Louisiana Bayou), the devs say that they "are taking artistic liberties" in how they depict armour and combat, but that they hope they can "get around to include all weapons that saw use during the 14th century."

The devs describe the combat as a "hybrid between Dark Souls and Mount and Blade". Here are some key details about how it'll work:

Weapons : There are swords (one and two-handed), shields, bows, and daggers confirmed so far, and though they won't be in the game at launch, the devs "haven't ruled out firearms in post-release updates." There will also be parrying, light and heavy attacks, shove kicks and tackles, plus a stealth finisher as seen in the gameplay reveal.

: There are swords (one and two-handed), shields, bows, and daggers confirmed so far, and though they won't be in the game at launch, the devs "haven't ruled out firearms in post-release updates." There will also be parrying, light and heavy attacks, shove kicks and tackles, plus a stealth finisher as seen in the gameplay reveal. Armour : You'll be able to loot, equip, and customise your armour, including changing colour and crest. The devs are "aiming for a wide number of European visual influences" when it comes to armour in the game.

: You'll be able to loot, equip, and customise your armour, including changing colour and crest. The devs are "aiming for a wide number of European visual influences" when it comes to armour in the game. Classes: The devs "don't currently have a plan to implement any sort of class systems," meaning this won't be one of those games with named operators. Instead, you can apparently customise your character to best suit your playstyle, which affects both visuals and gameplay.

Is Blight: Survival multiplayer?

You can play Blight with up to four players, whether that means going solo, or as a duo, trio, or foursome. Here are the key details: