One of Borderlands 4's best grenades is a dead fish, and you don't even need to shoot your guns to get it

Unsurprisingly, there are tons of legendaries to collect in Borderlands 4, and almost all of them require you to grab your guns and farm dedicated boss drops to get them. But there's an exception to this rule, the Slippy legendary grenade—a dead fish with six eyes and terrifying teeth. Don't ask how it works, it's just Borderlands logic, I guess, it's not like it's the first time we've had a fish grenade.

Naturally, being a fish-based grenade, there's a chance to get the Slippy from any fishing spot around Kairos. However, the best location to get the Slippy is in the Fishin' Spot near the Stockroom Silo and Plungeford, in the Coastal Bonescape region of the Fadefields. Yes, that's basically right where you begin after the prologue.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Use your grappling hook to pull loot out of any fishing spot around the lake, and hopefully, you get lucky. If you don't, just save and quit and reload the game. You'll respawn around the lake and can immediately do another loop around the lake. It'll scale to whatever level you get it, though it's easy enough to re-farm it whenever you need a new one while levelling.

What makes a throwable fish a great grenade, you're no doubt wondering. Well, the Slippy deals melee damage, so it's perfect for a character like Amon who specialises in dealing and boosting melee damage.

However, all the Vault Hunters have great melee options that you might not immediately think of when you see a fish grenade that, for some reason, deals melee damage. Vex has a fun Dead Ringer build using Reapers and other melee powers that'll synergise with Slippy. Rafa has a great melee-ordnance focused build using Arc-Knives that massively boosts melee damage and periodically drops grenades. Even Harlowe has some melee options if you're willing to tear yourself away from her incredible Creative Bursts tree.

Nevertheless, Slippy will also split into two and bounce around multiple times, so it'll deal a lot of damage whether you're specced into melee or not. Plus, it's a fish that's somehow a bouncing grenade. What's not to love about that?