One of Borderlands 4's best grenades is a dead fish, and you don't even need to shoot your guns to get it
Time for some fishing.
Unsurprisingly, there are tons of legendaries to collect in Borderlands 4, and almost all of them require you to grab your guns and farm dedicated boss drops to get them. But there's an exception to this rule, the Slippy legendary grenade—a dead fish with six eyes and terrifying teeth. Don't ask how it works, it's just Borderlands logic, I guess, it's not like it's the first time we've had a fish grenade.
Naturally, being a fish-based grenade, there's a chance to get the Slippy from any fishing spot around Kairos. However, the best location to get the Slippy is in the Fishin' Spot near the Stockroom Silo and Plungeford, in the Coastal Bonescape region of the Fadefields. Yes, that's basically right where you begin after the prologue.
Use your grappling hook to pull loot out of any fishing spot around the lake, and hopefully, you get lucky. If you don't, just save and quit and reload the game. You'll respawn around the lake and can immediately do another loop around the lake. It'll scale to whatever level you get it, though it's easy enough to re-farm it whenever you need a new one while levelling.
What makes a throwable fish a great grenade, you're no doubt wondering. Well, the Slippy deals melee damage, so it's perfect for a character like Amon who specialises in dealing and boosting melee damage.
However, all the Vault Hunters have great melee options that you might not immediately think of when you see a fish grenade that, for some reason, deals melee damage. Vex has a fun Dead Ringer build using Reapers and other melee powers that'll synergise with Slippy. Rafa has a great melee-ordnance focused build using Arc-Knives that massively boosts melee damage and periodically drops grenades. Even Harlowe has some melee options if you're willing to tear yourself away from her incredible Creative Bursts tree.
Nevertheless, Slippy will also split into two and bounce around multiple times, so it'll deal a lot of damage whether you're specced into melee or not. Plus, it's a fish that's somehow a bouncing grenade. What's not to love about that?
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
