Battlefield boss Vince Zampella tells locked-out Battlefield 6 owners to ditch the EA App and just buy it on Steam
Always good advice.
Today's explosive Battlefield 6 launch is already breaking into the history books on Steam, but on the EA App, things couldn't be going worse. For hours now, Battlefield 6 owners who bought the game through EA's official storefront have been locked out of all modes due to a strange entitlement bug.
EA is working on a fix, but that's not good enough for Battlefield boss Vince Zampella. In a reply to a spurned fan on X, Zampella gave the sort of recommendation that any reasonable PC gamer would give in this situation:
"Can you refund and buy on Steam?"
Surely yes, they can, but it's a little surprising to hear that from Mr. EA.
"I have yelled about EA App people. Any suggestions on next levels of escalation?" he asked in a post higher in the thread.
Is Vince asking us who he should be yelling at to fix this problem? Surely he'd know better than us, but maybe he's just trying to make it as clear as possible that he's miffed.
At this point, everyone on this big blue marble knows how badly the EA App sucks. It's clunky, glitchy, and has one of the worst friend lists in launcher history. There's no good reason to burden yourself by opening the devil's launcher just to get to Battlefield 6 when the Steam version is right there, and you can tell I'm right because Vince himself decided to forgo his company's app.
"I am playing on Steam," he clarified to a fan.
