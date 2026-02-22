New Blood CEO Dave Oshry says he's 'always loved GOG' but 'they need enough people to give a s**t, or how long are they even going to be around'

News
By published

"Steam let anybody put anything on there, and then all of a sudden who needed GOG anymore?"

Dusk hero art showing various enemies arranged movie poster style
(Image credit: New Blood)

The average PC gamer has to wrangle all sorts of different digital storefronts and launchers if they want to play games without leaving the house, and most of them truly suck. Steam's UX is head and shoulders above the competition.

But GOG has long been a valid contender—both with its DRM-free storefront focused on archaic software, and with the collection-syncing GOG Galaxy launcher. Its successes haven't resulted in anything like Steam's Canada-sized user numbers, however, and even with new owners it remains an uphill battle taking on Goliath.

However, he argued that it's not enough to make converts of most people. "The problem is it's still 1 to 5% of the sales on Steam, where it used to be closer to 5 or 10% … Everybody roots for GOG, right? We want GOG to be a great thing, and GOG's great. It's just that I don't have a reason to use GOG or GOG Galaxy instead of Steam."

To be fair to GOG, it does have other draws—it's possible to bypass the launcher entirely and save your games locally without any DRM, which is still a valuable distinction in a world where Steam is selling retro games with strings attached. It also has lots of classics Steam doesn't offer despite the floodgates being open, such as Diablo 1, Ultima Underworld, and the old-school versions of the first three Resident Evil games.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.